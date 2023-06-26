Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Fills Suitcase With MLB Cards Then Scans Only Suitcase At Self-Checkout; Customer Swipes 2 12-Packs Of Corona From Circle K

  Monday, June 26, 2023

An officer working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, was notified by an employee about an incident that occurred prior to police arrival. The employee showed the officer a video of a customer selecting a suitcase and placing it in a shopping cart. The customer then proceeded to the trading card section and began emptying cases of MLB trading cards into the suitcase. He zipped up the suitcase and proceeded to the self-checkout, where he scanned only the suitcase. As he was trying to pay for the suitcase, he was approached by a Walmart employee, who asked him to open the suitcase, revealing the concealed merchandise. The customer then left the store and the employee was able to recover the merchandise.

A woman told police her girlfriend's ex-boyfriend went to her place of work at the Speedway, 4355 Hwy 58, while she was not present, asking her coworkers question about her. She also said she had seen him at various locations on multiple occasions, however, she did not give specifics. Police informed her of the process to obtain a TPO against the man.

The owner of the property surrounding the cul-de-sac at 5598 Clear Creek Dr. told police he wants all people found in the homeless camps to be trespassed from the property and is willing to prosecute.

Concerned patrons of the Circle K, 3729 Tennessee Ave., called police saying a man in the parking lot was lying down. They said they spoke with the man and he said he was just dehydrated. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He said he was from the Cleveland area and currently lives at the Red Roof Inn off of Williams Street. He told police he was just dehydrated and did not need an ambulance or any medical attention. He said he was dehydrated from walking around all day and just wanted to sit down. Police offered the man a ride back to the Red Roof Inn and he got in the patrol vehicle, and as we they were leaving the gas station turning on to Tennessee Avenue, he asked to get out and walk to the hotel. Police let him out and pointed him in the direction of The Red Roof Inn. The man has no Watson history nor any negative returns.

A woman on Ohls Avenue told police she had heard someone to the rear of her residence banging on the fence, but she did not observe anyone outside. Responding officers checked the property and did not locate anyone in the area.

Police found a couple sitting inside a silver van (TN tag) just south of 7720 Lee Hwy., behind the cemetery. The woman said they were just eating breakfast together in a secluded area. Both of them were queried in NCIC and did not have any active warrants. The woman had a revoked license, so the man said he will be driving them to their next destination.

Police observed a red and black dirt bike with the rear fender broken off and melted down (consistent with riding wheelies in a reckless manner), parked behind the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. The dirt bike is not street legal and does not have a license plate. The VIN number was queried and did not yield a return. There is a chance that this bike may be involved in reckless driving and evading police, but there is no evidence of that at this time.

Employees at the Circle K, 4026 Shallowford Road, told police someone came into the store and grabbed two 12-pack boxes of Corona and exited the store without paying. The suspect got into a dark colored car that left the scene.

