Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BABB, PHOEBE ROSE

1735 URBAN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BROCK, SHIRLEY DENISE

6324 HIXSON PIKE APT A14 HIXSON, 373433048

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARASSMENT



BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT

7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



CALLOWAY, RAWLAND

5216 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN

1522 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)



COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

7102 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211097

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON

4712 JERSEY PIKE APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 374162330

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ERSKINE, JOKOBIEA

8155 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS



FANT, JAMES

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GAINES, KARON DURRELL

2708 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GARCIA, RENE A

4145 PARKWAY CITY ATLANTA, 30308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



GRAY, JEFFERY REID

1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREER, DAVID B

1046 OLD MILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION



HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY

94 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777742

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN

3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE

2317 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR

383 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS

834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB

158 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR

3412 1ST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH

5700 ROPER ST APT 66 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY

458 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PICKLESIMER, HOYLE LEE

10113 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PIERCE, CHERYL SUE

3820 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER

16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDDEN, LAURA BETH

5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE

557 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY

915 W PINE ST Rossville, 307412983

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SMITH, DYLAN SETH

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STEWART, DAVID EUGENE

990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SUTTON, TAMIA AALYAH

51I EACS CHATTANOOGA, 374113325

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY



TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS

762 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153536

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216921

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



VELAZQUEZ MORALES, DARMI REYNAU

1615 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER

1703 STANFIEL ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTYANG, JAY SUH2700 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INDECENCY

