Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, June 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BABB, PHOEBE ROSE 
1735 URBAN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW 
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BROCK, SHIRLEY DENISE 
6324 HIXSON PIKE APT A14 HIXSON, 373433048 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARASSMENT

BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT 
7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

CALLOWAY, RAWLAND 
5216 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN 
1522 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK 
7102 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211097 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON 
4712 JERSEY PIKE APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 374162330 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ERSKINE, JOKOBIEA 
8155 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS

FANT, JAMES 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GAINES, KARON DURRELL 
2708 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GARCIA, RENE A 
4145 PARKWAY CITY ATLANTA, 30308 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, DAVID B 
1046 OLD MILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION

HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY 
94 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777742 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN 
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE 
2317 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR 
383 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS 
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB 
158 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR 
3412 1ST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH 
5700 ROPER ST APT 66 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY 
458 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKLESIMER, HOYLE LEE 
10113 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, CHERYL SUE 
3820 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER 
16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDEN, LAURA BETH 
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE 
557 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY 
915 W PINE ST Rossville, 307412983 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, DYLAN SETH 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STEWART, DAVID EUGENE 
990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SUTTON, TAMIA AALYAH 
51I EACS CHATTANOOGA, 374113325 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS 
762 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153536 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216921 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VELAZQUEZ MORALES, DARMI REYNAU 
1615 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER 
1703 STANFIEL ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YANG, JAY SUH 
2700 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INDECENCY

Here are the mug shots:

BABB, PHOEBE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BROCK, SHIRLEY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/09/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • HARASSMENT
BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
CALLOWAY, RAWLAND
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
ERSKINE, JOKOBIEA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS
FANT, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAINES, KARON DURRELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM ASSUALT)
  • POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/04/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/01/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKLESIMER, HOYLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VELAZQUEZ MORALES, DARMI REYNAU
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YANG, JAY SUH
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 10/25/1945
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY


