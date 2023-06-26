Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BABB, PHOEBE ROSE
1735 URBAN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BROCK, SHIRLEY DENISE
6324 HIXSON PIKE APT A14 HIXSON, 373433048
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARASSMENT
BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT
7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CALLOWAY, RAWLAND
5216 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
1522 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
7102 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211097
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON
4712 JERSEY PIKE APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 374162330
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ERSKINE, JOKOBIEA
8155 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS
FANT, JAMES
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAINES, KARON DURRELL
2708 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GARCIA, RENE A
4145 PARKWAY CITY ATLANTA, 30308
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, DAVID B
1046 OLD MILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY
94 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777742
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE
2317 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR
383 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
158 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR
3412 1ST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH
5700 ROPER ST APT 66 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY
458 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKLESIMER, HOYLE LEE
10113 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
3820 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE
557 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY
915 W PINE ST Rossville, 307412983
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SUTTON, TAMIA AALYAH
51I EACS CHATTANOOGA, 374113325
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS
762 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153536
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216921
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VELAZQUEZ MORALES, DARMI REYNAU
1615 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
1703 STANFIEL ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YANG, JAY SUH
2700 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INDECENCY
