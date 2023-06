Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 19-25:

ARMSTRONG JOEL ANTHONY W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MILLER TRANSFER TO CATOOSA COUNTY

LUNA WILLIAM ROLANDO H/M 41 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

KINSEY JEREMY LEE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA

GWYNN CHRISTOPHER WAYNE W/M 35 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

DURHAM LLOWD NMN W/M MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

MCDOWELL JOSHUA GLENN W/M 35 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE CONTEMPT OF COURT

HEFNER ZACHARY TYLER W/M 34 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

CHADWICK DOUGLAS CLINT W/M 45 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

SHARP MACY PAIGE W/F 19 MISD OFFICER CAMBELL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSONS UNDER 21

JACKSON ABIGAIL LYNN W/F 18 MISD OFFICER CAMBELL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSONS UNDER 21

JONES COOPER MICHAEL W/M 18 MISD OFFICER CAMBELL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSONS UNDER 21

REED MASON DALE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, IMPROPER LEFT TURN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER PARKING ON ROADWAY

MAHAN AUSTIN RAY W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER HOPKINS DISCHARGING FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE, POINTING A FIREARM AT ANOTHER x2, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DYKES JAMES NATHAN W/M 43 --- OFFICER AVANS DRUG COURT SANCTION

PENSON HEATHER NICOLE W/F 31 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BALLINGER RUSSELL LEE W/M 33 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAY STEPHEN KYLE W/M FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MITCHELL DUSTIN DWIGHT W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION

OWEN KARRIE ELIZABETH W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSSESSION OF METH

FRAZIER JOSHUA DEE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA x2

BACON JUSTIN FRANK W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MAROON POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALAN W/M 24 -- LONG HOLD FOR COURT

RODEN TRAVIS JAMES W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER CARTER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, ARMED ROBBERY

DIXON JONATHAN ONEIL W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MCNICHOLS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

ESTES BRADLEY WILLIAM-NICHOLAS W/M 26 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER, NO LICENSE ON PERSON

DIEZ ERIC W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS HINDERING 911 CALL, BATTERY FVA

HOLT ZEBULON PRICE W/M 44 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SUSPENDED LICENSE, DUI-DRUGS, TAG LIGH VIOLATION

ELLIS BROOKE DAWN W/F LEGER RETURN FROM DR

WHITMOYER VANESSA TAYLOR W/F OGLES RETURN FROM DR

NORWOOD GREGORY JAME B/M 40 OFFICER DURHAM FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WALKER MATTHEW SCOTT W/M 30 OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS CONDUCT, POSSESSION SCH. II

SNYDER COLBY JAMES W/M 19 OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS CONDUCT

HARRIS TREVOR LEBRON W/M 25 OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

BLALOCK MEGAN LASHA W/F 35 OFFICER MILLER

MYERS TYRA GABRIEL W/F 34 OFFICER CAMP CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

GOODNIGHT ALEXIS DANIEL W/F 17 MISD OFFICER JONES BATTERY FVA

BYRD BENJAMIN DAVID W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

HALL THOMAS ANDREW W/M 38 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WALKER KEISHA LEAH W/F 43 MISD OFFICER COOK PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH DUSTIN KYLE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS CONDUCT, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST

LOFTIN DOUGLAS SHAWN W/M 44 BACK FROM TRANSPORT

MORRISON MICHAEL BENNIE W/M OFFICER WILLETT RETURN FROM TRANSPORT

JAMES WILLIAM RAY W/M 64 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH

DAVIS MEREDITH ANN W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FRAUD

ROYER BRANDON KIP W/M 43 MISD OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS BRANDY RENEE W/F 40 FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

FITZPATRICK BRADLEY KEITH W/M 41 FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POWELL MATTHEW ROBIN W/M 34 FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

VEAL RONALD BRENT W/M 39 FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL, OBSTRUCTION(M)

KEITH MARTY EUGENE W/M 54 FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

WRIGHT LARRY MICHAEL W/M 48 MISD OFFICER HINCH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

LUEDKE NICHOLAS ALAN W.M 29 FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

MCNISH ASHLEY RENEE W/F 42 FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

COLLINS DALLAS RONNIE W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, OBSTRUCTION

SHIRLEY RYAN KEITH W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FTA

PAYNE JACKLYN NICOLE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER DEAL PROBATION VIOLATION, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

ALLREAD JAMES WILLIAM W/M 57 ----- OFFICER MARTIN BACK FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BRYSON KIMBERLY JANE W/F 47 MISD OFFICER ALFORD FTA (M)

WESSON TYLER WILLIAM W/M 30 MISD OFFICER DURHAM PROBATION VIOLATION

WILLIAMS ELIJAH LATREL B/M 21 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

DEY SAJJAD AMIR B/M 54 -- OFFICER REECE HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SAINT JASON ALLEN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

CIRTE TONYA GAIL W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PENDERGRASS MISTY SHAWN W/F 44 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING x2

CLEVELAND SHANDON NICOLE W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

DEARING JOHNNY JOSEPH W/M 51 -- OFFICER MARTIN BACK FROM HOSPITAL

WEAVER JEREMY DION W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE I W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

MCDANIEL JAMES LEE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

VENTURA JESUS MANUEL H/M 30 MISD OFFICER CARTER PUI, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONZALEZ COURTNEY ALEXIS W/F 21 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LOVE KEVIN ANDRE B/M 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HANDS FREE

WOODRUFF LEWIS CHRISTOPHER B/M 41 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GOINS JR. JIMMIE ALEXANDER W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY AGGRAVATED BATTERY, EXPLOITATION/ INTIMIDATION OF ELDER PERSONS

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE B/M 15 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN TERRORISTIC THREATS (F), BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE x2

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER MATTESON LOITERING AND PROWLING