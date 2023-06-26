Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 136.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state was $2.69 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:June 26, 2022: $4.36/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)June 26, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)June 26, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)June 26, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)June 26, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)June 26, 2017: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)June 26, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)June 26, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)June 26, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)June 26, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.08, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09.State of Tennessee- $3.09, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14.Huntsville- $3.12, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15."It's been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm."