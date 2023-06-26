Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, June 26, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 136.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.69 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged  in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
June 26, 2022: $4.36/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)
June 26, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
June 26, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 26, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
June 26, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
June 26, 2017: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
June 26, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
June 26, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 26, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 26, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.08, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09.
State of Tennessee- $3.09, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14.
Huntsville- $3.12, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15. 

"It's been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm."
Latest Headlines
Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man Fills Suitcase With MLB Cards Then Scans Only Suitcase At Self-Checkout; Customer Swipes 2 12-Packs Of Corona From Circle K
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 19-25
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Breaking News
Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/26/2023

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/26/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Man Fills Suitcase With MLB Cards Then Scans Only Suitcase At Self-Checkout; Customer Swipes 2 12-Packs Of Corona From Circle K
  • 6/26/2023

An officer working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, was notified by an employee about an incident that occurred prior to police arrival. The employee showed the officer a video of ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/26/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 19-25
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/25/2023
Police Blotter: Man Trespassed Over Dispute Over Coffee Order; Man Finds Missing Car In Parking Garage
  • 6/24/2023
Opinion
The Sad State Of Cleveland State
  • 6/25/2023
Keep Riverbend Small
  • 6/25/2023
Get Riverbend Support From Parking Vendors
  • 6/25/2023
Riverbend Is Missing The Local Black Dollar - And Response
  • 6/24/2023
The Fine Wine Of Justice Has Turned To Vinegar
  • 6/23/2023
Sports
Last Minute Goal Sends Chattanooga FC Crowd Into Frenzy
Last Minute Goal Sends Chattanooga FC Crowd Into Frenzy
  • 6/25/2023
UTC's Pacitti Promoted To Assistant A.D.
  • 6/24/2023
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
  • 6/24/2023
'Completed' At Last, Lookout Mountain Club Golf Course Reopens To Dramatic Changes
  • 6/24/2023
Restoration Of Lookout Mountain Golf Course Brings Closure For Doug Stein And His Pilgrimage With King Oehmig
  • 6/23/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/26/2023
Mary Walker Foundation's #CampREACH Has 2 Family-Friendly Events In July
  • 6/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
  • 6/26/2023
Chattanooga Teen Receives Preliminary Award During National Scholarship Competition
  • 6/24/2023
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
  • 6/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
The Sad State Of Cleveland State
  • 6/25/2023
Keep Riverbend Small
  • 6/25/2023
Get Riverbend Support From Parking Vendors
  • 6/25/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 6/24/2023
Young Professionals of Chattanooga Announce 2023-2024 Protégé Cohort And Advisory Board
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischmann’s Energy And Water Development Appropriations Bill Passed By Appropriations Committee
  • 6/23/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Holds Spring 2023 Adult Education Commencement Ceremony
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischman Awards Law Enforcement Against Drugs And Violence Funding To Area Students
  • 6/22/2023
2022-23 Chattanooga As Text Program Concludes
  • 6/22/2023
Living Well
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger Board Approves Fiscal Year 2024 Operating And Capital Budget
  • 6/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Outdoors
New Law Impacting Wakeboarding And Wakesurfing Goes Into Effect July 1
  • 6/22/2023
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Travel
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
  • 6/26/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Obituaries
Edna Mae McCormick Knight
Edna Mae McCormick Knight
  • 6/25/2023
Mary Helen Lanford
  • 6/25/2023
David Lee Sliger
David Lee Sliger
  • 6/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Nicholson, Ronald "Ron" (Summerville)
Nicholson, Ronald "Ron" (Summerville)
  • 6/25/2023
Cochran, Jack (Dalton)
Cochran, Jack (Dalton)
  • 6/25/2023
Acuna, Alan Adrian (Dalton)
Acuna, Alan Adrian (Dalton)
  • 6/25/2023