Latest Headlines

Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, June 26, 2023

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The unlawful paraphernalia was seized and submitted to property and evidence for destruction.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4500 block of McDonald Road. There were no injuries.

One vehicle rear ended another in the Walmart parking lot. Both drivers denied to have a crash report filed.

A concerned citizen reported that an individual was walking around the Walmart store asking people to pay for their items in exchange for a gold chain. The individual was gone from the store when officers arrived.

A hit and run crash was reported in the parking lot of the Murphy USA gas station, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle that had fled was located at its residence in the 9600 block of Collier Place. The driver was identified and found to have a cancelled driver’s license. They were charged for driving with a cancelled license and for leaving the scene of an accident.

A concerned citizen reported younger juveniles driving a golf cart in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive. Police checked the area but nothing was found.

A traffic stop for a light law violation in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road led to the driver being arrested on a Collegedale warrant for failure to appear on a previous traffic charge.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Turkey Ridge after receiving reports of someone “squealing tires” in the area. Police checked but did not locate anything out of the ordinary.

Police responded to a report of loud music in the 5500 block of Ray Lane. The residents agreed to turn the volume down.

Police received several calls about a possible impaired driver in the Walmart parking lot. Responding officers observed the described vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. The traffic stop resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI, underage possession of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Leyland Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A domestic assault was reported from the Hills Parc apartment complex.

Officers made a well-being check at an apartment in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

An elderly individual had their wallet stolen out of their purse that was sitting in the back of an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart. The suspects then used the victim’s credit card to purchase a gift card for $989.88 from the store immediately after the theft.

Collegedale officers assisted the sheriff’s office after a caller reported that a vehicle had run into a ditch in the 4900 block of Pattentown Road and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The vehicle was gone when officers checked the area.

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Callers reported that a car alarm was going off in the 4200 block of McDonald Road. An officer was able to make contact with the home owner, who was not aware that the alarm was activated. They were able to turn off the alarm.

A night shift officer located a vehicle with an open rear hatch in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The vehicle did not appear to have been burglarized. The office secured the car and left a note at the owner’s apartment in case anything was missing. 

A fugitive turned themself in at the police department for a warrant that had been issued for simple assault. They were booked and released.

An officer was dispatched to the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway after an individual was reportedly walking in traffic and redirecting vehicles. The individual was gone when the officer arrived.

An individual called 911 from inside of the Panda Express to report an assault and robbery that had allegedly just occurred. While on their way, officers were advised that the alleged crime had happened in East Lake, inside Chattanooga, and that the reporting parties were about to leave. The individual was gone from the restaurant when the officers arrived.

A business alarm was activated in the 9600 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. Everything checked out ok.

A caller reported flooding near the intersection of Apison Pike and Silver Lane. Wright Brothers was contacted to have signs placed to advise of water in the roadway currently under construction.

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the Circle K, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, advising that an individual at that location was fighting invisible people. The individual was located and safely taken into custody. They were charged with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamines.

An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 4500 block of Wellesley Drive. Everything checked out okay.

Officers responded to a business alarm in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. Everything checked out okay.

An officer responded to the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road after receiving a report of a tree blocking the roadway. Upon arrival there were several citizens with chainsaws removing the tree from the road. The obstruction was cleared and the roadway reopened.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original shoplifting charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a public intoxication arrest in the 8200 block of Apison Pike.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a suspicious vehicle parked by the automotive department. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, which had been towed there with a flat tire. They had no spare. The occupants, who were traveling to Texas, planned on staying in the vehicle overnight until automotive reopened to replace their tire. They were given a ride to a nearby hotel to stay the night.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by providing assistance to a broken down motorist at I-75’s 14 mile marker.

Latest Headlines
Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man Fills Suitcase With MLB Cards Then Scans Only Suitcase At Self-Checkout; Customer Swipes 2 12-Packs Of Corona From Circle K
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 19-25
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2023
Breaking News
Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/26/2023

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/26/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Man Fills Suitcase With MLB Cards Then Scans Only Suitcase At Self-Checkout; Customer Swipes 2 12-Packs Of Corona From Circle K
  • 6/26/2023

An officer working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, was notified by an employee about an incident that occurred prior to police arrival. The employee showed the officer a video of ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/26/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 19-25
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/25/2023
Police Blotter: Man Trespassed Over Dispute Over Coffee Order; Man Finds Missing Car In Parking Garage
  • 6/24/2023
Opinion
The Sad State Of Cleveland State
  • 6/25/2023
Keep Riverbend Small
  • 6/25/2023
Get Riverbend Support From Parking Vendors
  • 6/25/2023
Riverbend Is Missing The Local Black Dollar - And Response
  • 6/24/2023
The Fine Wine Of Justice Has Turned To Vinegar
  • 6/23/2023
Sports
Last Minute Goal Sends Chattanooga FC Crowd Into Frenzy
Last Minute Goal Sends Chattanooga FC Crowd Into Frenzy
  • 6/25/2023
UTC's Pacitti Promoted To Assistant A.D.
  • 6/24/2023
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
  • 6/24/2023
'Completed' At Last, Lookout Mountain Club Golf Course Reopens To Dramatic Changes
  • 6/24/2023
Restoration Of Lookout Mountain Golf Course Brings Closure For Doug Stein And His Pilgrimage With King Oehmig
  • 6/23/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/26/2023
Mary Walker Foundation's #CampREACH Has 2 Family-Friendly Events In July
  • 6/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
  • 6/26/2023
Chattanooga Teen Receives Preliminary Award During National Scholarship Competition
  • 6/24/2023
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
  • 6/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
The Sad State Of Cleveland State
  • 6/25/2023
Keep Riverbend Small
  • 6/25/2023
Get Riverbend Support From Parking Vendors
  • 6/25/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 6/24/2023
Young Professionals of Chattanooga Announce 2023-2024 Protégé Cohort And Advisory Board
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischmann’s Energy And Water Development Appropriations Bill Passed By Appropriations Committee
  • 6/23/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Holds Spring 2023 Adult Education Commencement Ceremony
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischman Awards Law Enforcement Against Drugs And Violence Funding To Area Students
  • 6/22/2023
2022-23 Chattanooga As Text Program Concludes
  • 6/22/2023
Living Well
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger Board Approves Fiscal Year 2024 Operating And Capital Budget
  • 6/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Outdoors
New Law Impacting Wakeboarding And Wakesurfing Goes Into Effect July 1
  • 6/22/2023
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Travel
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
  • 6/26/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Obituaries
Edna Mae McCormick Knight
Edna Mae McCormick Knight
  • 6/25/2023
Mary Helen Lanford
  • 6/25/2023
David Lee Sliger
David Lee Sliger
  • 6/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Nicholson, Ronald "Ron" (Summerville)
Nicholson, Ronald "Ron" (Summerville)
  • 6/25/2023
Cochran, Jack (Dalton)
Cochran, Jack (Dalton)
  • 6/25/2023
Acuna, Alan Adrian (Dalton)
Acuna, Alan Adrian (Dalton)
  • 6/25/2023