Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The unlawful paraphernalia was seized and submitted to property and evidence for destruction.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4500 block of McDonald Road. There were no injuries.

One vehicle rear ended another in the Walmart parking lot. Both drivers denied to have a crash report filed.

A concerned citizen reported that an individual was walking around the Walmart store asking people to pay for their items in exchange for a gold chain. The individual was gone from the store when officers arrived.

A hit and run crash was reported in the parking lot of the Murphy USA gas station, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle that had fled was located at its residence in the 9600 block of Collier Place. The driver was identified and found to have a cancelled driver’s license. They were charged for driving with a cancelled license and for leaving the scene of an accident.

A concerned citizen reported younger juveniles driving a golf cart in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive. Police checked the area but nothing was found.

A traffic stop for a light law violation in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road led to the driver being arrested on a Collegedale warrant for failure to appear on a previous traffic charge.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Turkey Ridge after receiving reports of someone “squealing tires” in the area. Police checked but did not locate anything out of the ordinary.

Police responded to a report of loud music in the 5500 block of Ray Lane. The residents agreed to turn the volume down.

Police received several calls about a possible impaired driver in the Walmart parking lot. Responding officers observed the described vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. The traffic stop resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI, underage possession of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Leyland Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A domestic assault was reported from the Hills Parc apartment complex.

Officers made a well-being check at an apartment in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

An elderly individual had their wallet stolen out of their purse that was sitting in the back of an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart. The suspects then used the victim’s credit card to purchase a gift card for $989.88 from the store immediately after the theft.

Collegedale officers assisted the sheriff’s office after a caller reported that a vehicle had run into a ditch in the 4900 block of Pattentown Road and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The vehicle was gone when officers checked the area.

Callers reported that a car alarm was going off in the 4200 block of McDonald Road. An officer was able to make contact with the home owner, who was not aware that the alarm was activated. They were able to turn off the alarm.

A night shift officer located a vehicle with an open rear hatch in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The vehicle did not appear to have been burglarized. The office secured the car and left a note at the owner’s apartment in case anything was missing.

A fugitive turned themself in at the police department for a warrant that had been issued for simple assault. They were booked and released.

An officer was dispatched to the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway after an individual was reportedly walking in traffic and redirecting vehicles. The individual was gone when the officer arrived.

An individual called 911 from inside of the Panda Express to report an assault and robbery that had allegedly just occurred. While on their way, officers were advised that the alleged crime had happened in East Lake, inside Chattanooga, and that the reporting parties were about to leave. The individual was gone from the restaurant when the officers arrived.

A business alarm was activated in the 9600 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. Everything checked out ok.

A caller reported flooding near the intersection of Apison Pike and Silver Lane. Wright Brothers was contacted to have signs placed to advise of water in the roadway currently under construction.

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the Circle K, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, advising that an individual at that location was fighting invisible people. The individual was located and safely taken into custody. They were charged with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamines.

An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 4500 block of Wellesley Drive. Everything checked out okay.

Officers responded to a business alarm in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. Everything checked out okay.

An officer responded to the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road after receiving a report of a tree blocking the roadway. Upon arrival there were several citizens with chainsaws removing the tree from the road. The obstruction was cleared and the roadway reopened.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original shoplifting charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a public intoxication arrest in the 8200 block of Apison Pike.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a suspicious vehicle parked by the automotive department. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, which had been towed there with a flat tire. They had no spare. The occupants, who were traveling to Texas, planned on staying in the vehicle overnight until automotive reopened to replace their tire. They were given a ride to a nearby hotel to stay the night.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by providing assistance to a broken down motorist at I-75’s 14 mile marker.