1 Has Minor Injuries From Boat Fire Near Baylor School On Sunday Night

Chattanooga firefighters fought a boat fire Sunday night behind Baylor School.

At 8 p.m., Quint 17, Fireboat 10, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), and CFD Special Operations responded after a malfunction with the boat’s carburetor caused a fire. Three people got off the burning boat. One was left with minor injuries.

Quint 17 arrived on scene and provided an accurate location while checking on everyone from the boat. Fireboat 10 fought the fire from the water and Special Ops oversaw the cleanup.

Tyler Thornbury, who was nearby on his boat, said, “That boat squad got on scene and got to work. Absolutely a blessing to live in a city knowing our first responders will be there quick, fast, and in a hurry. Well done.”