Fire broke out at a house in the 1100 block of Willow Street early Sunday morning.

No one was home and there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 & Battalion 3 responded at 4:52 a.m. to fight the fire.

Also, companies worked a fire at a boarded-up, vacant structure in the 2000 block of E 34th Street at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.