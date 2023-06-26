5 Teens Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit Early Saturday Morning; 3 Guns Found In Car

Five teenagers were arrested on various charges early Saturday morning.

Just after 12:00 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tim Denton responded to assist the Chattanooga Police Department with a traffic stop near the 600 block of Shallowford Road.

As Deputy Denton arrived on scene, the suspect vehicle fled the location. Deputies and other law enforcement personnel on the scene immediately began to pursue the vehicle and the pursuit ended on Wilcox Boulevard after Deputy Denton performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to disable the vehicle.



Upon Deputy Denton disabling the vehicle, one passenger fled on foot and was quickly apprehended. Four other occupants were detained by HCSO deputies. During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered all the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles.



Four of the occupants were male and one was female. One of the male juveniles had a concealed handgun on him and two more handguns were found in the vehicle. Two of the males and the one female were arrested on weapons charges and the other two males were arrested for evading.

