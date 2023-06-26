Chickamauga Man Charged With Injuring 81-Year-Old Grandmother

A man who allegedly injured his 81-year-old grandmother at a house in Chickamauga on Sunday morning has been taken into custody.

The incident happened at 11:57 a.m. at 2057 Old Bethel Road.

Responding to a call of a domestic disturbance, deputies a rrested Jimmie A. Goins, 39.

Walker County Sheriff said Goins was charged with aggravated battery and elder abuse.

He allegedly pushed his grandmother against a wall and forcibly took the car keys from her hand. The grandmother sustained an injury to her thumb and exhibited redness to her arm.

The victim left the residence and went to a neighbor's house where she called 911.





Initial responding deputies were unsuccessful in getting Goins to come to the front door. After repeated attempts, the Special Operations Group (SOG) were summoned to the residence. After about one hour, the SOG made a soft entry into the residence and took Goins into custody without incident.





Goins' bond has been set at $50,000.



