Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, GENE HUBERT
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
9020 KESLER LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUS FENTANYL)
BILLUPS, MEKALAH J
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY
14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
20 FANNY MAY ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROCK, LYDIA KATE
427 APACHE TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
4717 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLIHAN, MIRANDA CALLIE
4 OVERLOOK TRL ROSSVILLE, 307415034
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLIFFORD, KARMEN COREY
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, LIBERTY PEARL
701 SOUTH SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORLISS, ERIC
120 TEAGUE CEMETERY RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CRIST, ALBERT EUGENE
1545 NW 7TH AVE MIAMI, 33136
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, ELIJAH JEMEIL
612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARRIS, MARY MARIE
2400 EXCLUSIVE PKWY DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FORD, ALFRED LEBRON
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
1032 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADD, MATTHEW TRA
45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638059
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, TROY EDWARD DUANE
8642 SAM HENRY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
HARPER, CHRISHANNA NAKEYSHIA
1113 ADAMS LAKE BLVD ATLANTA, 30339
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
HOOKS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 373814875
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
1664 GREENDALE WAY #322 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JERKE, JERKE JAMES
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ANTONEISHA JEANETTE
2439 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKELVY, TIFFANY
11THOMAS LN E DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MITCHELL, JONATHAN N
5555 HIXSON PIKE #122 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, GABRIELLE LOVENISHA
3203 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, JERRY LEON
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE
3160 BIMINI PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKS, ROBERT EARL
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETTWAY, JEREMY TERRELL
5209 DONLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
POSLEY, ALEXANDER WAYNE
409 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDOVAL, ANTHONY O
1397 TIMBER LN, APT 106A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SESSIONS, TABITHA M
107 HANLEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082429
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON
270 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, YALEIGH
921 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, MARIUS
7506 BONNIE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 307475646
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
