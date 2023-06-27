Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ

9020 KESLER LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUS FENTANYL)



BILLUPS, MEKALAH J

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY

14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES

20 FANNY MAY ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI 2ND

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROCK, LYDIA KATE

427 APACHE TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT

ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

4717 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALLIHAN, MIRANDA CALLIE

4 OVERLOOK TRL ROSSVILLE, 307415034

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLIFFORD, KARMEN COREY

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOPER, LIBERTY PEARL

701 SOUTH SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CORLISS, ERIC

120 TEAGUE CEMETERY RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



CRIST, ALBERT EUGENE

1545 NW 7TH AVE MIAMI, 33136

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, ELIJAH JEMEIL

612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN

7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FARRIS, MARY MARIE

2400 EXCLUSIVE PKWY DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



FORD, ALFRED LEBRON

3720 FOUNTAIN AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI



FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS

1032 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GADD, MATTHEW TRA

45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638059

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFIN, TROY EDWARD DUANE

8642 SAM HENRY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



HARPER, CHRISHANNA NAKEYSHIA

1113 ADAMS LAKE BLVD ATLANTA, 30339

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)



HOOKS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 373814875

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON

1664 GREENDALE WAY #322 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JERKE, JERKE JAMES

779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, ANTONEISHA JEANETTE

2439 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MANN, KRISTY LYNN

511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCKELVY, TIFFANY

11THOMAS LN E DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MITCHELL, JONATHAN N

5555 HIXSON PIKE #122 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORRIS, GABRIELLE LOVENISHA

3203 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORRIS, JERRY LEON

HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES

112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE

3160 BIMINI PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCH II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PARKS, ROBERT EARL

895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PETTWAY, JEREMY TERRELL

5209 DONLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



POSLEY, ALEXANDER WAYNE

409 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN

9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SANDOVAL, ANTHONY O

1397 TIMBER LN, APT 106A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SESSIONS, TABITHA M

107 HANLEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082429

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON

270 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TAYLOR, YALEIGH

921 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILLIAMS, MARIUS

7506 BONNIE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING



WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY

2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



WOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 307475646

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

