Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND 
3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ 
9020 KESLER LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUS FENTANYL)

BILLUPS, MEKALAH J 
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY 
14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES 
20 FANNY MAY ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BROCK, LYDIA KATE 
427 APACHE TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 
4717 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLIHAN, MIRANDA CALLIE 
4 OVERLOOK TRL ROSSVILLE, 307415034 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLIFFORD, KARMEN COREY 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, LIBERTY PEARL 
701 SOUTH SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORLISS, ERIC 
120 TEAGUE CEMETERY RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CRIST, ALBERT EUGENE 
1545 NW 7TH AVE MIAMI, 33136 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, ELIJAH JEMEIL 
612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN 
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARRIS, MARY MARIE 
2400 EXCLUSIVE PKWY DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERGUSON, HANNAH JO 
113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

FORD, ALFRED LEBRON 
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS 
1032 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADD, MATTHEW TRA 
45 SULLIVAN LN PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638059 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, TROY EDWARD DUANE 
8642 SAM HENRY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

HARPER, CHRISHANNA NAKEYSHIA 
1113 ADAMS LAKE BLVD ATLANTA, 30339 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)

HOOKS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 373814875 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY #322 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JERKE, JERKE JAMES 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ANTONEISHA JEANETTE 
2439 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKELVY, TIFFANY 
11THOMAS LN E DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MITCHELL, JONATHAN N 
5555 HIXSON PIKE #122 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, GABRIELLE LOVENISHA 
3203 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, JERRY LEON 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES 
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE 
3160 BIMINI PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARKS, ROBERT EARL 
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PETTWAY, JEREMY TERRELL 
5209 DONLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

POSLEY, ALEXANDER WAYNE 
409 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDOVAL, ANTHONY O 
1397 TIMBER LN, APT 106A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SESSIONS, TABITHA M 
107 HANLEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW 
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082429 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON 
270 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, YALEIGH 
921 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, MARIUS 
7506 BONNIE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING

WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY 
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 307475646 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/18/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/30/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUS FENTANYL)
BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DUI 2ND
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROCK, LYDIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
  • ABUSE OF VULNERABLE ADULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
  • IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BULLINGTON, TRAVIS ROYCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, LIBERTY PEARL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORLISS, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CRIST, ALBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/04/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARRIS, MARY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/19/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DUI
FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADD, MATTHEW TRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, TROY EDWARD DUANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
HARPER, CHRISHANNA NAKEYSHIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
HOOKS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JERKE, JERKE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ANTONEISHA JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKELVY, TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MITCHELL, JONATHAN N
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, JERRY LEON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/28/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCH II
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKS, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETTWAY, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
POSLEY, ALEXANDER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDOVAL, ANTHONY O
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SESSIONS, TABITHA M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/08/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, YALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, MARIUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

