Driveway Blocked By Neighbor's Boat - And Other Collegedale Police Calls





Officers were advised that the traffic lights at Old Lee Highway were malfunctioning. An officer drove through the area and observed all lights operating correctly.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a suspended license.An officer was called to the Ooltewah Post Office after an individual had locked their dog inside their car with the car off and the windows up.After the officer arrived, the owner decided to use a locksmith instead to get into the car.A resident in the 5500 block of Misty Valley Drive made a complaint against a neighbor who had parked their boat in front of their driveway. In doing so the boat owner was in violation of city ordinance and was asked to move the boat.A child ran away from their home in the 5000 block of High Street after being disciplined by their parent. Officers located the child near Ocoee and Pearl Streets and returned them home.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges.A Greenbriar Cove resident turned over ownership of several firearms to the police department.While patrolling through the area, officers were waved down by family members of an individual who had fallen in their front yard from a chair in the 4800 block of Sunkist Terrace. The officers provided assistance.A rear end collision was reported in the 10400 block of Lee Highway.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an intoxicated person in the 9300 block of Oak Street, just outside the city’s West District. Officers made contact with the individual and maintained the scene until sheriff’s deputies were able to arrive.A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license.Soddy Daisy police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was transported back to Collegedale for booking. The fugitive was charged with failing to appear in court on an improper passing charge.Police were called to an apartment at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The resident believed they smelled the odor of marijuana and that it was causing their smoke detector to go off. No odor of marijuana was found. The fire department was also called to check the residence due to the alarm going off.A license plate reader camera alerted officers to a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The vehicle was stopped in the 9200 block of Lee Highway and the driver was charged with being in possession of stolen property.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the McMinn County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge.A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a light law violation led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.While on routine patrol a night shift officer made contact with an individual sitting outside the Circle K, located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. The individual stated that they were trying to get to Ducktown. The officer checked them for warrants and provided a courtesy ride to I-75’s exit 20 to get them closer to their destination.