Erlanger Patient Charged With Posing As Nurse; "Discharging" Patients

A woman who was at the Erlanger Hospital Emergency Room as a patient went into the rooms of two other patients while posing as a nurse, police said.

Police said Lydia Kate Brock, 28, of McDonald, Tn., told an elderly patient he was being discharged and disconnected his IV. Ms. Brock had deadly fentanyl on her, but it was not yet known whether she administered anything to the patient.

Police said Ms. Brock went into another patient room and started disconnecting her, but her family was there and made her stop, then alerted security.

An affidavit says both patients were in grave danger because they were in the hospital for altered mental status and are very sick.

In the incident on Sunday night, Ms. Brock advised the patients she was their nurse for the night, it was stated. She was dressed in a hospital gown.

The affidavit said Ms. Brock had previous encounters with the Cleveland Police Department and Tennova Hospital. It says she had been previously flagged for doctor shopping with 13 different physicians to get prescription pills.

While a patient at Tennova, she took a syringe, drew blood from her own IV and splattered it on her head and hair, it was stated. She then said she had fallen.

At Erlanger, she was found with an Erlanger badge, a host of unidentified pills and syringes, along with flushes of blood. She had a vial of fentanyl, lidocaine and syringes.

Ms. Brock is charged with two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of impersonation of a licensed professional, and possession of drug paraphernalia.