Driver Killed At I-24, I-75 Split After Another Driver Misses Turn, Tries To Get Over

One person was killed on Monday night when the driver of another vehicle missed the turn to I-75 southbound at the split with I-24, then tried to get over to the southbound lanes.

Chattanooga Police responded to the wreck with injuries at 10:15 p.m. Officers found a rollover crash.

The victim of the crash was trapped in the vehicle prior to police arrival. First responders were able to free the driver and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police determined that the first vehicle that was involved was traveling on I-24 eastbound and missed the exit to go I-75 southbound. The vehicle had stopped on the right shoulder to change directions.

While attempting to go I-75 southbound, the vehicle 1 pulled into the pathway of the other vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and roll over.