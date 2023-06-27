Firefighters Stop Spread Of Blaze At Apartments On Standifer Gap Road

Chattanooga firefighters acted very quickly to stop an apartment fire from spreading on Tuesday night.

Red Shift companies were dispatched to the Emery Apartments at 7604 Standifer Gap Road after a resident called 911 to report that they saw smoke coming from a neighbor’s apartment.

Battalion 2 arrived on scene at 9:31 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the 1100 building. Squad 7 and Ladder 7 arrived on scene and made an aggressive interior attack of apartment #1108 on a heavily involved room and contents. The fire was declared under control at 9:38 p.m.

A primary search recovered three cats. The animals were given oxygen and pet CPR was performed, but all three pets succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The occupant of the apartment was checked and treated by Hamilton County EMS on scene for smoke inhalation, but refused medical transport. The fire was ruled accidental.

The other companies on scene were Quint 8, Quint 21, Quint 6, Engine 15, Ladder 13, and Battalion 1. Photos from Captain Kevin Carpenter, Acting Battalion Chief for District 2.