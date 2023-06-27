Jury Sees Video Of Man Setting Fire In Case In Which Wells Is Charged With Killing His Mother In Fire

A Criminal Court jury was shown a video on Tuesday of a man setting fire to a house on Rubio Street on July 13, 2016. Joshua Olandus Wells is standing trial for an arson that took the life of his mother, 44-year-old Kimberly Wells.

Defense attorney Brandy Spurgin-Floyd told the jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson that the video was of poor quality and the figure seen near the time of the fire could not be identified.

She also said that there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence.

The state did not charge Wells until six years after the blaze that took his mother's life of smoke inhalation the day after the fire.

Wells, who is now 32, is charged with felony murder and aggravated arson.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said the victim's brother and another of her sons said the figure in the video was that of Josh Wells.

She said Wells told investigators that he had been "out walking around" that night - from 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. He was seen in one of the photos taken by a fire investigator that morning.

The DA said Ms. Wells backed herself into a corner trying to get out of the house, and firefighters had to pull her out. She died after being sent to the burn center at Augusta, Ga.

DA Wamp said Wells at the time had no job, no car and no home. She said after his Nashville girlfriend left him that he had nowhere to turn but to move back in with his mother in Chattanooga. She said the girlfriend celebrated with the Wells family on July 4th, then announced she was going back to Nashville and leaving him.

She said a smoke detector was found sometime later near an alleyway where the man had run.

Fire Inspector Capt. Andrew Waters said another piece of evidence was found six months after the fire - a bottle of lighter fluid. He said after reviewing the video that investigators noticed the man had gone toward that section of the alley.

The video came from a neighbor's home security camera. It showed a figure run up to the house and apparently try to start a fire. The man then ran back toward the alley. The figure ran back to the house, then the house began to glow with the fire.

Capt. Waters said the fire was definitely set by someone and was not of electrical origin. He said there were two points of origin - a back laundry room and a rear bedroom.

He said the perpetrator would have needed access to the house, which he said pointed to Wells.



