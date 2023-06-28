Latest Headlines

Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate

  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Darrell Hughes
Darrell Hughes

A man who wrecked and killed a woman in another car during a police chase has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison.

Darrell A. Hughes pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication in the death of 58-year-old Tara Brewer.

The incident occurred Oct. 26, 2021, when Hughes was 23.

State troopers were pursuing a speeding vehicle driven by Hughes when it caused a wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive, resulting in the death of Ms. Reese, a 1981 graduate of Kirkman Technical High School.

Troopers said Hughes was going as high as 90 mph in a 55 mph zone in the early morning incident.

The chase went from Shepherd Road near the Airport to Highway 153, then Jersey Pike and back onto Highway 153. The wreck happened after Hughes got off on Bonny Oaks Drive, crossed the median, and hit the Reese vehicle head-on.

Hughes fled the scene, but was eventually caught.

Ms. Reese was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products.

Tara Reese
Tara Reese
Latest Headlines
Bag Of "Drugs" Found At Cracker Barrel Just Crushed-Up Candy - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/28/23
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Police Blotter: Business Wants Homeless Man Bothering Customers And Stealing From Tip Jar Banned; Man Upset His Basket Moved By Another Shopper Threatens Violence
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
TSWA Names 12 Area Athletes To 2023 All-State Tennis Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/28/2023
Breaking News
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
  • 6/28/2023

A man who wrecked and killed a woman in another car during a police chase has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison. Darrell A. Hughes pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication ... more

Bag Of "Drugs" Found At Cracker Barrel Just Crushed-Up Candy - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/28/2023

Police responded to the Cracker Barrel, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, after a concerned citizen reported that they had found a bag of suspected narcotics in the parking lot. The ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/28/23
  • 6/28/2023
Police Blotter: Business Wants Homeless Man Bothering Customers And Stealing From Tip Jar Banned; Man Upset His Basket Moved By Another Shopper Threatens Violence
  • 6/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2023
Erlanger Patient Charged With Posing As Nurse; "Discharging" Patients
Erlanger Patient Charged With Posing As Nurse; "Discharging" Patients
  • 6/27/2023
Dalton Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting; Suspect In Custody
  • 6/27/2023
Opinion
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 6/26/2023
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Regarding Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/27/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Foreign Policy Weakness Emboldens China
  • 6/26/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Lookouts Clinch Playoff Berth
  • 6/27/2023
Buchanan, Berry Win Overall Honors At Firecracker Golf Tournament
  • 6/27/2023
CWGA In Action At Signal Mountain
  • 6/27/2023
Dalton State Golf Programs Place 7 Student-Athletes On All-America Teams
  • 6/27/2023
Former McCallie Hoopster Makes OVC Anniversary Team
  • 6/27/2023
Happenings
First Culture Festival Along Rossville BLVD Coming In July
First Culture Festival Along Rossville BLVD Coming In July
  • 6/27/2023
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
  • 6/26/2023
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
  • 6/27/2023
Chattanooga Construction Update
  • 6/27/2023
Entertainment
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/27/2023
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 6/26/2023
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Veterinary Clinic On Gunbarrel Road Sells For Over $4.3 Million
  • 6/27/2023
Lee Announces Fewest Distressed Counties In Tennessee History
  • 6/27/2023
Tennessee Court Of Criminal Appeals Elects Judge McMullen Presiding Judge
  • 6/27/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
Marie Mott Establishes Hutchins Academy
  • 6/27/2023
GNTC Student Wins Gold At SkillsUSA National Competition
  • 6/26/2023
CSCC Feature: Nurse And Phlebotomy Instructor Dottie Monroe
CSCC Feature: Nurse And Phlebotomy Instructor Dottie Monroe
  • 6/26/2023
Living Well
Madelon Morgan Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Madelon Morgan Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/27/2023
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Hosts Annual Christmas In July Toy Drive
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Hosts Annual Christmas In July Toy Drive
  • 6/26/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Tickets On Sale For Aug. 8 Show
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Tickets On Sale For Aug. 8 Show
  • 6/27/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining And Pondering Chattanooga’s Parks Plans Past And Future
  • 6/26/2023
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
  • 6/26/2023
Operation Dry Water Returns For July 4th Holiday Period
  • 6/26/2023
Travel
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Church
Outdoor Trivia Night Hosted By Central Church Of Christ Is Friday
  • 6/26/2023
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
  • 6/26/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Obituaries
Karen Evette Gilbert
Karen Evette Gilbert
  • 6/27/2023
Beverly Louise Mathis Wilson
Beverly Louise Mathis Wilson
  • 6/27/2023
Mary Lavada Hickman Vanoer
Mary Lavada Hickman Vanoer
  • 6/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Ray, Michael David (Cleveland)
Ray, Michael David (Cleveland)
  • 6/28/2023
Conner, Eva Mae "Boo" Tompkins (Cleveland)
Conner, Eva Mae "Boo" Tompkins (Cleveland)
  • 6/28/2023
Salmon, Jennifer Lee (LaFayette)
  • 6/28/2023