Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate

A man who wrecked and killed a woman in another car during a police chase has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison.

Darrell A. Hughes pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication in the death of 58-year-old Tara Brewer.

The incident occurred Oct. 26, 2021, when Hughes was 23.

State troopers were pursuing a speeding vehicle driven by Hughes when it caused a wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive, resulting in the death of Ms. Reese, a 1981 graduate of Kirkman Technical High School.

Troopers said Hughes was going as high as 90 mph in a 55 mph zone in the early morning incident.

The chase went from Shepherd Road near the Airport to Highway 153, then Jersey Pike and back onto Highway 153. The wreck happened after Hughes got off on Bonny Oaks Drive, crossed the median, and hit the Reese vehicle head-on.

Hughes fled the scene, but was eventually caught.

Ms. Reese was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products.