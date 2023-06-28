Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAINE, DEJUAN ANTON

751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING



BOLTON, JODY LEE

763 MISSION RIDGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE



BRADEN, WILLIAM PRESTON

1650 WARD RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

7717 LEE HWY #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN

4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

122 GUNBARRELL CHATTANOOGA, 374211028

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CAMP, LEE ANDREW

1094 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL

217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COOK, BARRY KEITH

1309 PARK FOREST DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DICKEY, ANA A

975 LAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DUGGAN, MICHAEL JODY

1155 POPLAR ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

1 E 11TH ST APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 374002706

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

8401 HIWASSEE STREET CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT (OVER $1000)



GIFFORD, CHRISTOPHER LAKE

3700 REDDING RD Red Bank, 374154122

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAHAM, KENYEL W

4805 BRIARWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156436

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY



GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN

1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HODGES, GARETH D

244 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE ID USE OF)



HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN

2101 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JUAREZ-CABRERRA, ABILIO

4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073028

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KNIGHT, MEAGAN L

1645 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



KUNKOWSKI, KENNY J

, 37826

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS

3719 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062733

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

1 E 11TH ST #420 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD

2134 MAVERICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



MILLSAPS, SCOTT AARON

2306 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 373111050

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE

122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

HOMELESS CHTATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL

2630 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

205 LASA COMMONS DR APT 305 SAINT AUGUSTINE, 32085

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PERRY, LINDA SUE

2601 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374062537

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ

5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



PRUETT, PRICE PATTERSON

8113 TURTLE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS

18 LAWRENCE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)



RICHARDSON, TYLER DYLAN

3617 WELDON DR.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTSANDERS, JAMES MICHAELPO BOX 1012 DECATUR, 373221012Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSSESSION O FMETHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANURESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHSOBECK, TERRI LYNN10388 BAKER BOY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161938Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON202 CASTEEL RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238124Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSTEPHENS, COLBY TYLER308 COUNTY ROAD 1972 FORT PAYNE, 359677266Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVINES, ANTONIO LAMAR727 E 27TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONWARD, KEITH DEWAYNE226 COUNTY ROAD 461 ENGLEWOOD, 373295288Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONWATSON, JOHN NATHANIEL154 GREENBRIAR LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWYNN, SAMUEL LARRY2505 S. MARKET STREET #310 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000ZARATE, JAIME GUTIERREZ1402 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

Here are the mug shots:

BOLTON, JODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/26/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/21/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CAMP, LEE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DICKEY, ANA A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DUGGAN, MICHAEL JODY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/26/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT (OVER $1000) GRAHAM, KENYEL W

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HODGES, GARETH D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/30/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE ID USE OF) HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/08/1958

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUNKOWSKI, KENNY J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/10/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PERRY, LINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/08/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PRUETT, PRICE PATTERSON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH) ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/18/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/03/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSSESSION O FMETHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANU

RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH