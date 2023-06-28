Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOLTON, JODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/26/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
|
|BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/21/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CAMP, LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DICKEY, ANA A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUGGAN, MICHAEL JODY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, KENYEL W
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- BURGLARY
|
|GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HODGES, GARETH D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE ID USE OF)
|
|HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/08/1958
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KUNKOWSKI, KENNY J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|PRUETT, PRICE PATTERSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
|
|ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSSESSION O FMETHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANU
- RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|SOBECK, TERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/02/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE - DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WATSON, JOHN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WYNN, SAMUEL LARRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 03/18/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ZARATE, JAIME GUTIERREZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|