Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAINE, DEJUAN ANTON 
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING

BOLTON, JODY LEE 
763 MISSION RIDGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

BRADEN, WILLIAM PRESTON 
1650 WARD RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL 
7717 LEE HWY #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN 
4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON 
122 GUNBARRELL CHATTANOOGA, 374211028 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CAMP, LEE ANDREW 
1094 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL 
217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOK, BARRY KEITH 
1309 PARK FOREST DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DICKEY, ANA A 
975 LAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DUGGAN, MICHAEL JODY 
1155 POPLAR ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL 
1 E 11TH ST APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 374002706 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
8401 HIWASSEE STREET CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS 
225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT (OVER $1000)

GIFFORD, CHRISTOPHER LAKE 
3700 REDDING RD Red Bank, 374154122 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAHAM, KENYEL W 
4805 BRIARWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156436 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY

GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN 
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGES, GARETH D 
244 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE ID USE OF)

HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN 
2101 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUAREZ-CABRERRA, ABILIO 
4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073028 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KNIGHT, MEAGAN L 
1645 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

KUNKOWSKI, KENNY J 
, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS 
3719 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062733 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
1 E 11TH ST #420 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD 
2134 MAVERICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MILLSAPS, SCOTT AARON 
2306 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 373111050 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE 
122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
HOMELESS CHTATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL 
2630 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
205 LASA COMMONS DR APT 305 SAINT AUGUSTINE, 32085 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
2601 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374062537 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ 
5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PRUETT, PRICE PATTERSON 
8113 TURTLE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS 
18 LAWRENCE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

RICHARDSON, TYLER DYLAN 
3617 WELDON DR.

EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)

ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW 
9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL 
PO BOX 1012 DECATUR, 373221012 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY 
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSSESSION O FMETHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANU
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SOBECK, TERRI LYNN 
10388 BAKER BOY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO 
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161938 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON 
202 CASTEEL RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238124 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER 
308 COUNTY ROAD 1972 FORT PAYNE, 359677266 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR 
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR 
727 E 27TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

WARD, KEITH DEWAYNE 
226 COUNTY ROAD 461 ENGLEWOOD, 373295288 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

WATSON, JOHN NATHANIEL 
154 GREENBRIAR LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WYNN, SAMUEL LARRY 
2505 S. MARKET STREET #310 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ZARATE, JAIME GUTIERREZ 
1402 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BOLTON, JODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/26/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/21/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CAMP, LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKEY, ANA A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DUGGAN, MICHAEL JODY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (OVER $1000)
GRAHAM, KENYEL W
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • BURGLARY
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HODGES, GARETH D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE ID USE OF)
HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/08/1958
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KUNKOWSKI, KENNY J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRUETT, PRICE PATTERSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSSESSION O FMETHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANU
  • RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SOBECK, TERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/02/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE - DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATSON, JOHN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYNN, SAMUEL LARRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 03/18/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ZARATE, JAIME GUTIERREZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

