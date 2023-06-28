Arrest Made In Shooting Behind Kroger In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department arrested 29-year old Marcus Antroune Freeman Tuesday afternoon on charges resulting from a shooting behind the Kroger shopping center on West Walnut Avenue.

Freeman, of 4177 Brown Bridge Road in Whitfield County, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. in an area behind the shopping center. Investigators say that a domestic dispute led to Freeman firing multiple gunshots behind the store. Two others who were involved in the dispute fled from the scene in a car after the gunfire.

A DPD patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop near the shopping center when the shooting began and immediately responded to the scene. Police encountered Freeman fleeing on foot near the shopping center exit onto Dug Gap Road and took him into custody. Detectives from the police department took over the investigation, interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined that nobody else was involved in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, extension 9-165.