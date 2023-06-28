Fire Damages House At Apison

This morning, an off-duty firefighter from Tri-Community VFD called 911 reporting a residential fire located at 4912 Alabama Road.

At 11:52 p.m., Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a single-story home with fire showing in the garage and trebles to the attic.

Firefighters entered the home to check for any victims and confirmed no one was inside.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters especially with the hot temperatures.

At 12:40 p.m., firefighters confirmed the fire was under control. Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response during their fire. Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire stood by at Tri-Communuty VFD station 1 and station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.

The cause will be under investigation by the Tri-Communuty VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.