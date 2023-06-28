Gardenhire Bills On Tax Cuts, School Safety Go Into Effect

Senator Todd Gardenhire was the co-sponsor of a new law that he said provides the largest tax cut in Tennessee history.

He said on July 1, the Tennessee Works Tax Reform Act "will cut taxes for Tennessee families and small businesses by over $400 million. It provides targeted relief to families with a three-month-long tax break on groceries from Aug. 1-Oct. 31. These cuts also aim to lower the tax burden on small businesses, boost Tennessee’s economic competitiveness and promote entrepreneurship."

Senator Gardenhire said, “Business and families are the backbone of our economy and providing tax relief to them is especially important now as we face the challenges of high inflation. These historic tax cuts empower Tennesseans to invest, spend and save, and further establishes our state as one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.”

Senator Gardenhire also said he backed comprehensive measures to enhance school safety this year, including legislation that he said that strengthens safety standards at public and private schools. The new law includes requirements such as classroom door locks, security vestibules for visitor entry and bullet-resistant film on exterior entry-level windows. The law also requires schools to develop annual safety plans that must include a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement to prepare for various emergencies.

“School safety is one of my top priorities,” said Senator Gardenhire. “These measures will go a long way toward bolstering security at our schools and help prevent future tragedies like the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.”

In the 2023 legislative session Senator Gardenhire also sponsored legislation that takes effect July 1 that will expand eligibility for the HOPE scholarship. The law seeks to recruit, retain and reward eligible Tennessee HOPE scholarship students by allowing them to receive the HOPE scholarship until they have earned an advanced degree or for up to five years after initial enrollment - whichever is first. The HOPE scholarship is funded by the state lottery and is awarded to freshmen who are enrolled at an eligible post secondary institution within 16 months after graduating from a Tennessee-eligible high school.