Latest Headlines

Airlines At Chattanooga Airport Set Luggage Deadline For 45 Minutes Before Flight

  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023

As enplanement numbers continue to rise at the Chattanooga Airport, airlines are enacting a deadline window for checked luggage beginning 45 minutes prior to a flight’s scheduled departure.

“The airlines have always recommended arriving at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to leave, and have had a cut-off on when passengers can check in for flights in place for some time,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “Our airport is busier than ever, and strictly adhering to a deadline policy for checked bags will support airlines in running efficiently and departing on schedule.”

He said airlines "implement this regulation at airports to combat delayed departures and ensure passengers do not miss connecting flights. Along with this checked bag policy, the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint system can no longer accommodate large suitcases, meaning all passengers with baggage to check must arrive early to check large bags at their airline ticket counter."

Passengers are encouraged to check their airline’s individual guidelines for current information on all travel policies.

Latest Headlines
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Airlines At Chattanooga Airport Set Luggage Deadline For 45 Minutes Before Flight
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Notre Dame, Brainerd Recognized Among Leading Multi-Sport Schools In State
Notre Dame, Brainerd Recognized Among Leading Multi-Sport Schools In State
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/28/2023
Large Group Of Officers Called In As Silverdale Inmates Become Unruly
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Dalton State Puts 26 Student-Athletes On National Academic Scholar List
  • Sports
  • 6/28/2023
Breaking News
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
  • 6/28/2023

A man who wrecked and killed a woman in another car during a police chase has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison. Darrell A. Hughes pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication ... more

Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
  • 6/28/2023

Chattanooga Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered teenager. Azaria Smith, 15, left home at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. She left without her required ... more

Gardenhire Bills On Tax Cuts, School Safety Go Into Effect
  • 6/28/2023

Senator Todd Gardenhire was the co-sponsor of a new law that he said provides the largest tax cut in Tennessee history. He said on July 1, the Tennessee Works Tax Reform Act "will cut taxes ... more

Breaking News
Fire Damages House At Apison
Fire Damages House At Apison
  • 6/28/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Traffic Stop Found Guilty By Federal Jury
Chattanooga Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Traffic Stop Found Guilty By Federal Jury
  • 6/28/2023
Arrest Made In Shooting Behind Kroger In Dalton
  • 6/28/2023
Bag Of "Drugs" Found At Cracker Barrel Just Crushed-Up Candy - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
What Just Means More, SEC?
  • 6/28/2023
Regarding Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 6/26/2023
Sports
Head Golf Coach Brooks Thomas Leaving Cleveland State
  • 6/28/2023
NaKeia Burks Promoted To Women's Basketball Assistant Coach At Lee
NaKeia Burks Promoted To Women's Basketball Assistant Coach At Lee
  • 6/28/2023
Randy Smith: Unsung Heroes Of Youth Sports
Randy Smith: Unsung Heroes Of Youth Sports
  • 6/28/2023
Dalton State Puts 26 Student-Athletes On National Academic Scholar List
  • 6/28/2023
CWGA In Action At Signal Mountain
  • 6/27/2023
Happenings
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Christmas In July Events
  • 6/28/2023
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
  • 6/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
  • 6/26/2023
4th Of July Garbage And Recycle Collection & Site Schedule Announced
  • 6/28/2023
Chattanooga Construction Update
  • 6/27/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: A Little Talk About Talk Shows
  • 6/28/2023
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/27/2023
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
What Just Means More, SEC?
  • 6/28/2023
Dining
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
  • 6/28/2023
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Arcade Beauty Announces Amnicola Plant Closure With Loss Of 80 Jobs
  • 6/28/2023
Collegedale Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Public Works
Collegedale Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Public Works
  • 6/28/2023
Lakesite Receives Municipal League Award For Small City Progress
  • 6/28/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
Local Student Eliza Moore Inducted Into The Honor Society Of Phi Kappa Phi
  • 6/28/2023
Marie Mott Establishes Hutchins Academy
  • 6/27/2023
GNTC Student Wins Gold At SkillsUSA National Competition
  • 6/26/2023
Living Well
Angie Gay Named Executive Director Of The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga
Angie Gay Named Executive Director Of The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga
  • 6/28/2023
Erlanger Celebrates DAISY Award Winners Olivia Killian And Keri Parks
Erlanger Celebrates DAISY Award Winners Olivia Killian And Keri Parks
  • 6/28/2023
TVFCU And CHI Memorial Work Together To Provide Mobile Lung Cancer Screenings
  • 6/28/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining And Pondering Chattanooga’s Parks Plans Past And Future
  • 6/26/2023
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
  • 6/26/2023
Operation Dry Water Returns For July 4th Holiday Period
  • 6/26/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Church
Outdoor Trivia Night Hosted By Central Church Of Christ Is Friday
  • 6/26/2023
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
  • 6/26/2023
"Freedom Has A Price" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/28/2023
Obituaries
Richard Andrew “Andy” Rosette
Richard Andrew “Andy” Rosette
  • 6/28/2023
Paula Palmer
Paula Palmer
  • 6/28/2023
Sheridan Eugene Lupo
Sheridan Eugene Lupo
  • 6/28/2023
Area Obituaries
McNeese, Angela Denise (Cleveland)
McNeese, Angela Denise (Cleveland)
  • 6/28/2023
Powers, Edward (Ten Mile)
  • 6/28/2023
Moore, Freddy Lee (Birchwood)
Moore, Freddy Lee (Birchwood)
  • 6/28/2023