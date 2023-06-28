Insurance Expert Agrees Fire That Killed Kimberly Wells Was Arson

A fire expert employed by an insurance company asserted Wednesday afternoon that a 2016 fire on Rubio Street that claimed the life of 44-year-old Kimberly Wells was intentionally set.

David Edge said on the stand at the trial of Joshua Wells, son of the victim, that fires were started in two different rooms - the bedroom and the laundry room, which indicates they were ignited on purpose.

Mr. Edge described footage from a neighbor’s security camera, which recorded a figure just before 5 a.m. running to a window at the home. He said he saw flickering at or inside the window and then the figure ran away, and the fire grew.

“The person in the video matched the description of Joshua Wells,” he said, noting that he had compared the figure to a picture taken of Joshua Wells later the day of the fire.

The bedroom that was set burned hottest, he said, because of the mattress inside and the open window.

Mr. Edge conducted his insurance investigation about two weeks after the fire, after Chattanooga Police had allowed the family to collect some items from the burned home, he said.

He said chemical analyses did not show evidence of an accelerant to start the fire. But a bottle of lighter fluid found in an alley just outside the scope of the video in the months after the fire has been entered as evidence. Other evidence includes a smoke detector found near the burned home, which did not reveal DNA or fingerprints, and a charred lighter that was found in the burned laundry room.

It was stated that there are no other suspects and no new evidence has surfaced since 2016, though Chattanooga fire inspector Captain Andrew Waters pointed out that the district attorney has changed.

“It’s a long time and a COVID ago,” Mr. Edge said.

District Attorney Coty Wamp was adamant that two witnesses, Alexis Taylor and Sharkem Wells, had been coerced into talking with defense attorneys Brandy Spurgin-Floyd and Zak Newman Wednesday during the trial’s lunch break.

DA Wamp told Judge Boyd Patterson that both witnesses had already declined to talk to the defense, and that verbiage during the trial made them think they were now required to talk with the defense outside of the trial.

“They had no right to,” DA Wamp said. “It’s all improper,” adding that anything “flowing from” that conversation is “improper.”

“This cannot be cured and this cannot be remedied,” she said.

Defense attorney Newman then asked Judge Patterson to skip Wednesday afternoon and delay the trial until Thursday afternoon.

“There was a lot of new information for us,” he said of the talks in question. “I believe the information we received demands we investigate,” before Ms. Taylor and Sharkem Wells take the stand, he said.

The sensitive topic may be an argument between Joshua Wells and his brother, Sharkem Wells, referenced a few times in court Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Patterson denied the request.

“You got more information ... than you would have otherwise been entitled to,” he said. “I’m not inclined to stop the trial right now.”

Attorney Spurgin-Floyd told Judge Patterson she had wanted access to phone calls Sharkem Wells had made from prison in 2016.

“I thought that there was going to be something exculpating in those,” she said, but that she was prevented from pursuing the calls as evidence.

She said Shakem Wells and Alexis Taylor had earlier cancelled interviews with the defense after being interviewed by the state.