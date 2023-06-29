Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Grandmother Wants Police To Talk To Her Unruly Grandchildren; Woman Loses Puppy At Renaissance Park

  • Thursday, June 29, 2023

A woman on E. 32nd Street wanted police to talk to her grandkids. Police spoke to her grandkids about being nice and the consequences of their actions. Police then left the scene without incident.

* * *

A woman called police and said she had been at a residence on Garfield Street when she was punched in the face by another woman. The woman said she was now at a residence on N. Hickory Place, and that she didn't want to go back to the house where the incident occurred. Police and Dispatch called the woman back several times in order to find a place to meet, but she did not answer.

* * *

A man on Wheeler Avenue told police a black Ford (TN tag) went to his mailbox and checked it, then pulled in front of his house for approximately 5-10 minutes.

* * *

A man at a business on E. 48th Street told police he observed two white males pull a very old broken down RV onto his business's property. He said that he was watching everything from his security cameras. He said that the two men attempted to load the RV on to a trailer, and while it was being pulled, it struck a portable office building he has there on his property. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the two men. The RV driver said that he had just bought the RV to strip it down for parts. The man told police that he would just like a property damage report done in case any further action needed to be taken in the future.

* * *

A woman told police that at approximately 1 p.m. she observed damage to her vehicle on the passenger side rear bumper and tail light. She said that her vehicle was parked in the Walmart parking lot at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, and left unattended while she was inside the store. No witness information was able to be obtained, and no suspects were identified.

* * *

A homeowner on 9th Avenue told police there was a suspicious vehicle parked by their home. Police found an unoccupied black SUV with no tag facing north sitting in front of their residence. Police ran the vehicle's VIN # and it came back as possibly being stolen. Police had NCIC verify that the vehicle was stolen out of Chamblee, Ga. The vehicle was locked with no keys. Police were able to pull a fingerprint off of the left side driver's door panel and have turned this into CPD Property. NCIC did send a request for the Chamblee Police Department to remove this vehicle as stolen from the system. S&S towing arrived on scene and towed the vehicle. Police spoke with the residents of the house on 9th Avenue, who said that the vehicle has been parked along the street in front of their house for three days. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police observed camera footage of two black females concealing items of merchandise inside a large brightly colored bag carried by one of the women. The woman carrying the bag was seen carrying stolen merchandise up to a staff member and asked if she could return the shirts. The woman then took the merchandise past the point of sale without providing payment and fled in a black Ford Escape. Police were unable to identify the tag number for the suspect vehicle.

* * *

A woman approached police by Renaissance Park questioning if they had seen a dog run by. She said that her four month Cane puppy (valued at $1,500) had gotten scared during the fireworks show and run off. She said the puppy is a charcoal gray "blue," and does not have a collar or leash on her. She said the puppy was last seen running into the park. Police attempted to locate the puppy, but were unable to.

