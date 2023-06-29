Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, DERRIKA DANIELLE

1222 POPLAR STAPT G CHATTANOOGA, 374023845

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

417 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)



CANTRELL, SANDRA ANN

1608 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CARBS, ROBERT LEE

831 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO

1060 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064211

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COPPAGE, JESSIE MARIE

120 WOLFE ST UNIT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CROSS, CAMERON RENEE

629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE

1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)



ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE

1204 PARK FORREST DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423424

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FORSYTHE, PATRICK WILLIAM531 BATTLEFIELD PARKWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of Cons.VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYGLASS, WENDELL TREMAINE12565 ARNOLD MILL ROAD MILTON, 30004Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOFORTH, PATRICIA ANN7301 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING)GRAYBEAL, ANTHONY S110 ONEAL ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRAYS, BILLY RAY256 W 37TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRIMES, APRIL JOAN1517 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT UNDER 1000POSS SCH I FENTANYLHEPP, BRONSON MICHAEL925 RED CLAY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR7831 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFUENCEJOHNSON, CASEY D299 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, JANYA LANAE3401 CAMPBELL ST 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KILLIAN, RODNEY L7421 BONNY OAKS DR RM 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101461Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYMAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYODOHERTY, BRENDEN SEAN212 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794815Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN727 EAST 11TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPERRY, JANA D7637 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPHILLIPS, HOLLIE341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CORAMOS, CESAR TOMAS1311 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFREEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY201 ASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, NATHAN ISAIAH8607 FARMER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, ANDREA GYNETH727 E 11TH ST HOMELEAA CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRIHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062922Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL3327 OAK BURR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYSWANN, HALEY BRIANNA137 PARK CIRCLE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE1107 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIVIOLATION PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTOWNSEND, JANA S3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VANHISE, RICHARD JEROMEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT - SEQUATCHIE CO. TNVARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWILKEY, DAVID RICHARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

