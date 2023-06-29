Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, DERRIKA DANIELLE 
1222 POPLAR STAPT G CHATTANOOGA, 374023845 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE 
417 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

CANTRELL, SANDRA ANN 
1608 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CARBS, ROBERT LEE 
831 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO 
1060 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064211 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COPPAGE, JESSIE MARIE 
120 WOLFE ST UNIT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROSS, CAMERON RENEE 
629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE 
1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS 
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE 
1204 PARK FORREST DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423424 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FORSYTHE, PATRICK WILLIAM 
531 BATTLEFIELD PARKWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GLASS, WENDELL TREMAINE 
12565 ARNOLD MILL ROAD MILTON, 30004 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOFORTH, PATRICIA ANN 
7301 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING)

GRAYBEAL, ANTHONY S 
110 ONEAL ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRAYS, BILLY RAY 
256 W 37TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRIMES, APRIL JOAN 
1517 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
POSS SCH I FENTANYL

HEPP, BRONSON MICHAEL 
925 RED CLAY CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR 
7831 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFUENCE

JOHNSON, CASEY D 
299 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JANYA LANAE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN 
28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KILLIAN, RODNEY L 
7421 BONNY OAKS DR RM 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101461 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON 
8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

ODOHERTY, BRENDEN SEAN 
212 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794815 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PERRY, JANA D 
7637 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, HOLLIE 
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR 
9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CO

RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS 
1311 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
201 ASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, NATHAN ISAIAH 
8607 FARMER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE 
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELEAA CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062922 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL 
3327 OAK BURR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

SWANN, HALEY BRIANNA 
137 PARK CIRCLE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1107 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI
VIOLATION PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIO
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TOWNSEND, JANA S 
3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT - SEQUATCHIE CO. TN

VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

