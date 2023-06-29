Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|CARBS, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COPPAGE, JESSIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
|
|FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GLASS, WENDELL TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOFORTH, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|GRAYBEAL, ANTHONY S
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GRIMES, APRIL JOAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- POSS SCH I FENTANYL
|
|HEPP, BRONSON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFUENCE
|
|JONES, JANYA LANAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|KILLIAN, RODNEY L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|ODOHERTY, BRENDEN SEAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PERRY, JANA D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CO
|
|RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, NATHAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/03/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SWANN, HALEY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI
- VIOLATION PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIO
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TOWNSEND, JANA S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT - SEQUATCHIE CO. TN
|
|VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|