Vehicle Impounded Due To Removed VIN - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9900 block of Lee Highway of an unregistered vehicle resulted in the vehicle being impounded due to the removal of the VIN.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office who had called for help with a major disturbance at the Hamilton County Jail on Standifer Gap Road. Officers assisted with maintaining order while cells and inmates were searched.Officers responded to assist an individual having a mental health crisis in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.The individual was transported to a facility for treatment.A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Circle K located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A resident in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex called in to report that someone was turning their apartment’s front door handle. Officers checked the area and found no one.An East Ridge fugitive was taken into custody during court for East Ridge warrants. They were transported to the jail.Another individual was taken into custody during court for a parole violation and transported to the jail.An individual was arrested during court for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.An alarm was activated in the 4900 block of Colcord Drive, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. Everything checked out okay.An officer arrested a motorist in the Sonic parking lot, in the 5900 block of Main Street, for DUI.Police were called to the 9500 block of Salisbury Lane, in the Wellesley neighborhood, for a suspicious person who had run from a resident while carrying a bag. The area was checked but no one was located.Police responded to business alarm in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and discovered nothing out of the ordinary.