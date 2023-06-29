58 Drug-Related Deaths Reported In Hamilton County 1st Quarter Of 2023

There were 58 drug-related deaths reported in Hamilton County for the first quarter of 2023.

The figures from Jan. 1 to March 31 include suspected acute overdoses and suspected deaths resulting from chronic drug abuse.

Of the deaths, four percent were ages 20 and under. Twenty one percent were ages 21-30, and 31 percent were ages 31-40. Twenty four percent were 41-50. Nine percent were 51-60, and 10 percent were 61-70.

The highest counts were from the 37343, 37411, 37407 and 37421 area codes. The next highest was 37379.