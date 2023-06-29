Man Stabbed On Berean Lane

The brother and uncle of Joshua Wells testified on Thursday that, after watching a home video, they are sure that Wells set the fire in July 2016 that killed his mother, Kimberly Wells.
Joshua ... more
Chattanooga Police responded to a stabbing call on Thursday afternoon.
Officers located a man in the 400 block of Berean Lane suffering from a non-life threatening stabbing injury. Police ... more
Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:
No Bills:
1 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G 06/28/2023
1 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL POSSESSION OF DRUG ... more