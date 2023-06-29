DA Coty Wamp Named To Investigate Shelby County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has been named to investigate complaints brought against the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

Presiding Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft at Memphis entered an order appointing DA Wamp "to conduct an investigation into possible removal proceedings regarding the Shelby County Clerk (Wanda Halbert) pursuant to state law."

A press release said, "Due to the need to avoid a conflict of interest and any appearance of impropriety, the County Attorney's Office requested that the District Attorney begin an investigation into numerous complaints concerning the Shelby County Clerk's Office, which, if proven, could constitute a willful neglect by the County Clerk to perform the duties of her office.

"Because of the politically sensitive nature of this inquiry, the District Attorney believed that an outside, independent prosecutor would be appropriate.

"To that end, he requested the appointment of an independent prosecutor, which has been granted."