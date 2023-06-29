Brother, Uncle Of Josh Wells Say He Was The One Who Killed His Mother In Fire

The brother and uncle of Joshua Wells testified on Thursday that, after watching a home video, they are sure that Wells set the fire in July 2016 that killed his mother, Kimberly Wells.

Joshua Wells is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson on charges of felony murder and aggravated arson.

Sharkem Wells said he was in jail at the time of the deadly fire - for hitting his mother. Defense attorney Brandy Spurgin-Floyd said she ended up with a tooth knocked out and a black eye.

The witness said it was Josh Wells who picked him up when he finally got out of jail.

Sharkem Wells said he wondered who killed his mother. He said, "I've been trying to figure it out for a long time."

He stated, "I asked him (Josh) if he did it, and he denied it."

After six years had passed, he said, "I thought it was a cold case. I thought they forgot about her."

Joshua Wells was indicted in the case in December 2022.

Sharkem Wells said, after recently seeing a video taken from a neighbor's security camera that shows a figure run up to the Wells home on Rubio twice, he is convinced that was Josh Wells.

The witness, asked why he had not contacted authorities, said he is "high" every day and has often been homeless.

Michael Westfield, uncle of the defendant and a law enforcement officer, said on the morning of the fire that Josh Wells called him and shouted, "My mama's dead. My mama's dead. You need to get here."

The witness said when he learned that his sister had been taken to Erlanger Hospital he headed there. He said when he arrived at Erlanger, he was told she had just been moved to a burn unit at Augusta, Ga. He said he and his wife started for Augusta.

He said he told Josh Wells he could ride with them, telling him he needed to be there. He said he replied, "No, I've got to stay here." He said Wells told him that the Fire Department was bringing in dogs who can detect accelerants and he "wanted to see if they would get a hit on anything."

Also, he said Wells told him he needed to get some papers that were in the house. The uncle said he had heard there was an insurance policy on Ms. Wells, but he did not know for sure.

The uncle said it was April 2018 when he first was shown the neighbor's video by investigators. He said after viewing it he was 98 percent that the person walking and running around the fire scene was Josh Wells. He said after seeing the clothes Josh Wells was wearing that morning in one of the photos by the arson investigator, he was 100 percent sure.

The uncle said his sister was "very outgoing and very outspoken. She got along with everybody."