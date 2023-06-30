Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Gives Police False Name To Avoid Warrant Detection; Man Finds Gun In Parking Lot

  • Friday, June 30, 2023

While responding to a disorder at a residence on 4th Avenue, police spoke with a woman who was uncooperative and arguing about basic tenancy law. Police asked the woman for her name so they could see if she was on the CHA trespass list. She first gave police a false name. However, as police were running her name through info channel, she gave them her real name. Police believe that her intention of providing a fake name was an attempt to not be detected for possible warrants. Police found that the woman had a non-extraditable warrant out of Georgia. Based on her attempt to deceive police, the woman was formally trespassed from all CHA property. She signed the trespass notification and was told that it is not an admission of guilt.

* * *

Police observed a homeless woman lying down in front of an abandoned building at Highway 153/Carmack Road. Police spoke with the woman, who identified herself (although police were not able to get a return for her from NCIC). Police told her to leave the area and she did.

* * *

While on patrol, officers responded to suspicious activity on a motion camera. At approximately 2 a.m., residents on N. Valley Drive observed a shadow on their security camera which appeared to show a person attempting to make entry into their garage. The person, however, never steps in front of the camera and it is unsure if they were male or female. Officers searched the area, but located no people on foot. This residence was placed on a Watch List.

* * *

A woman on Hamilton Avenue told police she had heard noises in her residence. Police found a partially opened door in the back of the residence. Police checked inside and did not locate any persons or suspicious activity.

* * *

While on regular patrol, police observed a Honda Pilot parked and unoccupied in front of a residence on E. 51st Street. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle BOLO'd earlier by an investigator. It was a gold Honda Pilot with stickers on the back windshield consistent with the pictures sent out by the investigator. Police notified the investigator about the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 4140 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a white male who told them a man with a bicycle was hit by a red truck in front of the YMCA. He said he stopped to help, but was not the caller on the incident. He said the bike rider was bleeding as he helped him. He said a white male was driving the truck and assisted the injured man into his truck, along with the bicycle. The truck left the scene as police arrived. Hospitals in the area were alerted about the incident, but no patients presented matching the description. Officers were unable to identify a victim or suspect as they left the scene.

* * *

The manager of the Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road, told police a black male came into the store, took several items and left the store without paying for or discarding the items, passing all points of sale. The man left on foot and police were unable to locate him.

* * *

A man told police that he was getting his truck worked on at Snider Fleet Solutions, 6114 Bonny Oaks Dr., and was walking around the parking lot, when he located a silver firearm on the ground next to a tree and he called in to report it found. Police were able to recover the firearm and it was a silver Bersa 380 with rust spots on it. The firearm was loaded with a magazine and not reported as stolen. The firearm was then turned into CPD Property as found.

