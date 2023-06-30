Charles Terry, 62, Arrested For Cruelty To Animals

The Dalton Police Department arrested Charles Terry, 62, on charges related to the abuse and abandonment of animals. Terry turned himself in Friday morning on warrants for his arrest.

Terry went to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia’s headquarters on Veterans Drive on June 13, and left three kittens in the parking lot before driving away. Terry was recorded on surveillance video taking one of the kittens out of the back of his pickup truck and throwing it end over end onto the concrete. The kitten hit the pavement and tumbled to a stop before scurrying back towards the truck.

The Humane Society posted the video on social media which generated a number of tips for law enforcement. Dalton officers identified Terry as the suspect within a few days but were unable to locate him due to his moving from his last known address. Detectives located him and interviewed him Thursday. After the interview, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest. Terry turned himself in at the Whitfield County Jail Friday morning.

Terry has been charged with three counts of abandonment and one count of cruelty to animals. These charges are misdemeanors. If Terry posts bond, his bond conditions will include a provision that he surrenders all animals in his care to a shelter or other responsible parties within 48 hours.