30-Year-Old Man Dies, Another Man Wounded In Shooting On E. 10th Street Early Friday Morning

One man was killed and another wounded in gunfire on E. 10th Street early Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 12:02 a.m. in the 600 Block of E. 10th Street.

Officers found a 30-year-old man on scene suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.



Another 31-year-old man arrived at a local hospital and was found to be suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.



Through investigation, it was determined that the shots were in the area of the 600 block of East 10th Street.



Witnesses on scene said that both men were in a disorder with another group of men prior to shots being fired.

According to witnesses, one of the men in that group produced a firearm and fired multiple shots that ultimately struck both of the victims.The group of men then reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed.No further suspect information is available at this time.