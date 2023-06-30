Infrared Video Used For ID In Case In Which Man Is Charged With Setting Fire That Killed His Mother

Infrared video and cellular expert Mark Hamilton unpacked evidence in court Friday afternoon and stated that a figure caught on a neighbor’s security camera at the time of the fire was likely Joshua Wells.

Wells, 32, is accused of murdering his mother, Kimberly Wells, by setting her house on Rubio Street on fire while she slept inside in July 2016.

Mr. Hamilton said Friday that the figure’s shirt, striped shorts and billed hat matched the clothes worn by Josh Wells in a photo taken of him the morning of the fire.

Mr. Hamilton analyzed infrared colors in the security video and pointed out a tight, sleeveless tank top, long striped shorts, a baseball-style hat and also tattoos on the figure’s right arm that matched the Wells photo. Josh Wells has identified himself in the photo.

After the state rested its case Friday afternoon at about 4:30, defense attorney Zak Newman asked Judge Boyd Patterson for an acquital and keep the decision from falling to the jury.

Judge Patterson denied the request because three state witnesses: an ex-girlfriend, a brother and an uncle; had positively identified Josh Wells in the security footage.

“ ... the way he pulled up his pants, even. They were all very certain,” he said.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said all three had loved Josh Wells.

“One of them testified they still loved Joshua Wells very much,” she said.

Defense attorney Newman told Judge Patterson he is not contesting that aggravated arson was committed.

“I’m contesting identity,” he said. He argued that there were no eyewitnesses of the fire, and that the video was “grainy.”

“There’s no way anybody can actually see any features,” he said.

“The only issue, I think everyone agrees, is identity,” said Judge Patterson.

After the state rested, the defense called Wells’s aunt on his father’s side, Sharon Johnson, who testified that Josh Wells had never been abusive toward his mother, and was estranged from his family at the time of his mother’s funeral.

Ms. Johnson said his mother’s family did not let him sit with them and would not let him view the body. She described him running out of the service, sobbing uncontrollably.

“I couldn’t do nothing,” she said.

She said she didn’t recognize the figure in the security video.

“It’s not Josh,” she said. “He has a slow walk. He don’t swing his arms.”

Mr. Hamilton told the court that cell phone records placed Josh Wells in the Avondale neighborhood at 4:28 a.m. the morning of the fire, using tower data. However, the records were not accurate enough to put the phone’s location at 1725 Rubio St., where the fire occurred.

“I don’t make up anything for anybody,” said Mr. Hamilton. “I’m going to tell you the truth.”