State AG Asks Stay After Ruling In Medical Gender Change Case

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a motion for an emergency stay with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in response to the temporary partial injunction imposed by the district court in L.W. v. Skrmetti.

He said, "With bipartisan support, the General Assembly and Governor Bill Lee enacted a law to protect children from the irreparable harms of medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria. Just three days before the law was to go into effect, a federal district court in Tennessee mostly blocked the law.

“Until the American medical establishment catches up with the rest of the world on this issue, we will continue to defend the General Assembly’s authority to protect children from these irreversible harms.