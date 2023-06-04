Pedestrian Killed On I-24; Person Hit By Vehicle On Willow Street, Then Driver Gets Out And Kicks Victim

Chattanooga Police responded to two separate calls of pedestrians struck on Sunday. One was killed after being hit on the freeway and the other is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle and then kicked by the driver.

Just after midnight, police located the first victim at 181 I-24 eastbound. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and no suspect information is currently available.

A second pedestrian was struck on Willow Street near E. 23rd Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were advised that an individual was on Willow Street when hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then got out and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but it continued to evade police. The suspect vehicle struck several parked vehicles before crashing. The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Jacob Westfield, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault; resisting stop, arrest; evading arrest; failure to report an accident; reckless driving; and duty to give information and render aid.