Tourism Bureau To No Longer Get Full Receipts Of Hotel-Motel Tax; City To Be Asked To Contribute

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. (formerly Visitors Bureau) will no longer get the full amount of the lucrative hotel-motel tax fund.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he informed tourism director Barry White that his proceeds from the county for the upcoming fiscal year would be the same as last year - $10,366,000.

Previously, that agency got the full share of the county portion of the hotel-motel tax revenues as its income surged most years.

County collections from the hotel-motel tax are projected to rise from $10,573,100 to $12,274,000 for the upcoming year.

The city regularly allots its proceeds to the waterfront.

County Mayor Wamp said the city would be encouraged to begin to use some of the hotel-motel funds for the Tourism Co.'s needs.

Much of the agency's budget goes for advertising Chattanooga and encouraging visitors to come here and spend their money.

County Mayor Wamp said the county will need to use the portion of the tax it will be receiving for recreation.

He said the county may assist Camp Jordan in East Ridge, which hosts a number of youth tournaments.

The county mayor said Hamilton County is lacking for suitable ball fields to host large tournaments.