Tourism Bureau To No Longer Get Full Receipts Of Hotel-Motel Tax; City To Be Asked To Contribute

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. (formerly Visitors Bureau) will no longer get the full amount of the lucrative hotel-motel tax fund.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he informed tourism director Barry White that his proceeds from the county for the upcoming fiscal year would be the same as last year - $10,366,000.

Previously, that agency got the full share of the county portion of the hotel-motel tax revenues as its income surged most years. 

County collections from the hotel-motel tax are projected to rise from $10,573,100 to $12,274,000 for the upcoming year.

The city regularly allots its proceeds to the waterfront.

County Mayor Wamp said the city would be encouraged to begin to use some of the hotel-motel funds for the Tourism Co.'s needs.

Much of the agency's budget goes for advertising Chattanooga and encouraging visitors to come here and spend their money.

County Mayor Wamp said the county will need to use the portion of the tax it will be receiving for recreation.

He said the county may assist Camp Jordan in East Ridge, which hosts a number of youth tournaments.

The county mayor said Hamilton County is lacking for suitable ball fields to host large tournaments. 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Breaking News
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES, RUBEN 1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous ... more

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 316 West 40th Street at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found nothing at the scene. Shortly after, a man showed ... more

Police were called to 1200 Poplar St. Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Responding officers found the victim with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck. The victim ... more

Breaking News
Opinion
Sports
Happenings
Entertainment
Opinion
Dining
Business
Real Estate
Student Scene
Living Well
Memories
Outdoors
Travel
Church
Obituaries
Area Obituaries
