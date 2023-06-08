Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRES, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWERS, KIMBERLY SUE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAREY, PATRICK TERRENCE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (CAR JACKING)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (FALSE REPORTS)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE )
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
|
|COYNERS, MALIK L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUND, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSES, TREVON C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
- SPEEDING
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|NORWOOD, AMANDA GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, CARLA STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
|
|PERCY, LAKISHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WALLACE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|WHITE, COLE TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/06/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/16/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBERRY
|