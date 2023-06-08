Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, RUBEN

1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWERS, KIMBERLY SUE

INTEGRA VISTA HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE

755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

4302 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ROBBERY



BURKETT, PAUL ALEXANDER

5421 DUPONT ST EAST RIDE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAREY, PATRICK TERRENCE

PO BOX 1113 MOWBARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR (CAR JACKING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (FALSE REPORTS)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE )

FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LA

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)



COKER, JENNIFER LAURA

7319 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 373364059

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT



COYNERS, MALIK L

5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



DUNBAR, ALEXIS BRIANNA

220 KNOX DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.

CONT. SUB)GARRETT, MATTISHA2 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022721Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOODWIN, EDGAR NMN200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN2612 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARRISON, SHAUN S130 DRY LANE MAYORVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL905 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIHUNTER, AUSTIN LEE402 CHARLIE SWINGER SE CLEVELAND, 37362Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND2003 RAWLINS CHATTANOOGA, 374061640Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN273 BOX TURTLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY217 SEQUOIA DR Chattanooga, 374115436Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)LUND, CARRIE ANN7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO5409 SLATON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY262 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 SAQUILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGMOSES, TREVON C4724 TARPIN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONSPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONNELSON, GERALD WAYLON1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)NORWOOD, AMANDA GAYLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYOLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE)OWENS, CARLA STANLEY8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE415 FLEETWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPARIS, RODNEY ERIC4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINEPERCY, LAKISHA DANIELLE6589 SAN CR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRNSIT BRADLEY COUNTYSHANNON, ROBERT NMN311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374114426Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSILVIA, PARKER ANSELN800 RUNYAN DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, BRANDON M727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSURENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLACE, DAVID LEE2710 BLITZ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30746Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEWHITE, COLE TYLER287 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE230 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS8415 SKYBROOK DR OOLTEWAH, 373631440Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBERRY

