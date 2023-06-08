Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, RUBEN 
1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R 
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWERS, KIMBERLY SUE 
INTEGRA VISTA HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE 
755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL 
8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE 
4302 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY

BURKETT, PAUL ALEXANDER 
5421 DUPONT ST EAST RIDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAREY, PATRICK TERRENCE 
PO BOX 1113 MOWBARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB 
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR (CAR JACKING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (FALSE REPORTS)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE )
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LA
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

COKER, JENNIFER LAURA 
7319 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 373364059 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

COYNERS, MALIK L 
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK 
2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DUNBAR, ALEXIS BRIANNA 
220 KNOX DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE 
156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.

CONT. SUB)

GARRETT, MATTISHA 
2 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022721 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN 
200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN 
2612 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRISON, SHAUN S 
130 DRY LANE MAYORVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE 
10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
905 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE 
402 CHARLIE SWINGER SE CLEVELAND, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
2003 RAWLINS CHATTANOOGA, 374061640 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN 
273 BOX TURTLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY 
217 SEQUOIA DR Chattanooga, 374115436 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

LUND, CARRIE ANN 
7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO 
5409 SLATON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY 
262 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
3847 SAQUILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

MOSES, TREVON C 
4724 TARPIN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

NORWOOD, AMANDA GAYLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS 
3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE)

OWENS, CARLA STANLEY 
8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE 
415 FLEETWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

PERCY, LAKISHA DANIELLE 
6589 SAN CR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRNSIT BRADLEY COUNTY

SHANNON, ROBERT NMN 
311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374114426 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN 
800 RUNYAN DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRANDON M 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SURENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY 
8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLACE, DAVID LEE 
2710 BLITZ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30746 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

WHITE, COLE TYLER 
287 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE 
230 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS 
8415 SKYBROOK DR OOLTEWAH, 373631440 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBERRY

Here are the mug shots:

