Man Who Shot Girlfriend As She Sat In Car Gets 6-Year Sentence

  • Friday, June 9, 2023
Marcus Trameal Jackson
Marcus Trameal Jackson

A Chattanooga man charged with shooting his girlfriend as she sat in a car has been sentenced to serve six years in state prison.

Marcus Trameal Jackson had originally been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of aggravated assault.

Jackson was 38 at the time of the incident on Hughes Avenue.

Police said the couple was arguing, then Jackson pulled a gun and shot her.

The girlfriend called dispatch about the shooting as she was attempting to drive to the hospital. She later stopped at a Mapco Express where police and Hamilton County EMS met her.

She had a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh area and was taken to Erlanger for treatment.

