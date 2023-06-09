Latest Headlines

Appeals Court Reinstates Lawsuit Filed By Employee Who Obected To COVID Shots

  • Friday, June 9, 2023

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a former BlueCross employee who was fired after expressing her objection to being required to take a COVID vaccination.

The Appeals Court directed Chancellor Jeffrey Atherton to have further proceedings.

Heather Smith had filed the lawsuit, represented by attorney Steve Duggins.

The Appeals Court noted that Ms. Smith emailed members of the Tennessee General Assembly expressing her concerns and grievances about vaccine mandates. BlueCross fired Ms. Smith
after it found out about her emails.

Ms. Smith sued BlueCross for common law retaliatory discharge.

Chancellor Atherton had dismissed the case.

The Appeals Court said, "We hold that Article I, Section 23 of the Tennessee Constitution, which guarantees the right of citizens to petition the government, is a clear and unambiguous statement of public policy representing an exception to the doctrine of employment-at-will. Smith has alleged enough at this stage to
withstand BlueCross’s motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim.

"We reverse the Trial Court and remand for further proceedings consistent with this Opinion."

