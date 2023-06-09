Multiple Shots Fired On Germantown Road Thursday Night

Chattanooga Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 200 South Germantown Road Thursday at 9:42 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects identified and no arrests have been made.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.