3 Adults Charged With 2nd Degree Murder From A Fentynal Overdose Death

Three inmates of the Bradley County Jail were served with indictments for second degree murder.An investigation was conducted by the joint efforts of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force into the Feb. 24 overdose death of Dustin Cox.The findings of the investigation concluded Brandon Tyler Pelfrey, Autumn Johnson, and Jonathan Hilliard all had a part in selling Dustin Cox the lethal dose of fentanyl which resulted in his death.The facts of this case were presented to a Bradley County Grand Jury and they issued the following indictments: Hilliard was charged with second degree murder, possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of a firearm while committing a felony offense; Pelfrey was charged with second degree murder and possession of schedule II narcotics; and Ms.Johnson was charged with second degree murder and possession of schedule II narcotics.The three were arraigned on these charges during the first week of June and are all being held at the Bradley County Jail without bond.