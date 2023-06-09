1-Year Old Rescued From Drowning In Bradley County

The Bradley County 911 Center received a call at 5:04 p.m. on Thursday of a one-year-old drowning victim at a residence in the 1900 block of Bancroft Road.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County Fire & Rescue, and Bradley County EMS responded to scene.

Lifesaving efforts were administered by the first responders to keep the child alive. The child was transported by EMS to a waiting Life Force helicopter at Tennova Hospital, then flown to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital.

No further information will be released at this time as this incident remains under investigation.