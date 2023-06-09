Latest Headlines

East Ridge To Have No Tax Increase

  • Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The East Ridge property tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024 remains where it has been in 2023. At the Thursday night council meeting, the rate of $1.25 for every $100 of assessed property value was approved. The rate was set before the new budget could be passed. City Manager Scott Miller said the projected fund budget total is $26,091,960 and the forecasted expenditures are the same. Highlights of the budget are no tax increase, there also will be no fee or license increases. It does not draw on the fund balance and maintains the amount of $11,500,000. 

There will be a four percent cost of living adjustment and no increase in medical insurance premiums for all employees. Eight new full-time positions will be added in the coming year: six firefighters, one police training official and one recreation athletic coordinator. The city manager said that one court clerk position has been eliminated. All sworn police officers will receive a $3,000 raise to be competitive with other municipalities in Hamilton County. The capital expenses include $540,350 for vehicle and equipment replacement. 

Mayor Brian Williams said he is very proud to say that East Ridge will have no tax increase while a lot of other cities in Hamilton County are raising property taxes. He said he is excited about how well the city is doing and how sound it is. 

A motion passed to increase the minimum balance in the rainy-day fund to $5,000,000. East Ridge currently has $1.2 million in expenses each month said City Manager Miller. He is recommending the increase for two reasons. First he said that income from property taxes is not available at the start of the fiscal year. It is in November and December when the payment of this tax begins. Having more money in the unassigned fund will ensure the city can pay bills on time for the first couple of months. He said another reason to increase the rainy-day fund is in the event of a catastrophic event such as tornadoes, the city could use that money rather than taking it from the fund balance. 

The council voted to accept the Tennessee American Water 2023 Environmental grant for $1,000. It will be used to buy equipment that will be used for the annual River Rescue event. Mayor Williams thanked the water company for partnering with East Ridge. 

Councilmember David Tyler announced that on Saturday the Optimists annual fishing tournament will be held at Dickert Pond in Camp Jordan Park. The event is free and open to children ages one to 17. There will be door prizes and free food. It begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. 

Mayor Williams there will be a ribbon-cutting for the new boardwalk and pier on the pond at 8:30 a.m. before the tournament begins. They were built using $250,000 from a Tennessee American Water grant. 

Other city sponsored summer events have begun, said the mayor. The library summer reading program has started and the library will hold a stuffed animal sleepover. Children must be registered to attend. The splash pad is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The city will host a Father’s Day Field Day at the community center on Saturday, June 17. And East Ridge Clean-up Day will be June 24 from 7 a.m. until noon. Volunteers must register on the city’s website. 

Police Chief Clint Uselton and Fire Chief Mike Williams presided over the special recognition of heroic first responders in East Ridge. On May 15, said the police chief, police responded to a call about people being shot in a home in the city. This happened on a day of a police training event so more officers were at work than usual and were able to aid in the response. At the location of the shooting, one person was found inside with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The responders slowed the bleeding and the man was transported to Erlanger Hospital. Another victim was found in another room.

Police followed two suspects as they left in a car that later wrecked as they fled. They were located on the rugged side of the ridge and both were taken into custody and have been charged. The first victim is expected to make a full recovery due to the medics providing immediate life care attention. The fire and police departments together worked as a “well-oiled machine,” said Chief Williams. The council, staff and citizens of the city should be proud. All involved in the event were presented with letters of recognition. 


