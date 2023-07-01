Police Blotter: Man Driving Former Police Vehicle With Decals Plans To Get It Painted; Blonde Had Just Misplaced Her Wallet

While enroute to a non-priority call, police observed a white Ford Crown Victoria drive past him. The vehicle had sticker residue which still stated "Chattanooga" on the side and the rear still stated "Police," along with a PL number. Police followed the vehicle to the Weigel's Gas Station. Police asked the driver, once he stopped at the gas pumps and stepped out, if he was willing to talk and informed him this was not a traffic stop. During conversation, police informed the driver he was given a disservice by whoever sold him the vehicle, due to the old police decals not being properly removed. The driver informed police he had plans to get the vehicle painted the next day.



* * *

A woman on Latimore Street told police she came home at approximately 6:30 p.m. Once at home, she observed metal shavings by the outside of the deadbolt lock on her front door. She was able to clear away the shavings and found that the lock was undamaged and functioning. Police did not observe any metal shavings in or around the lock. The woman said she has an ongoing issue with her neighbor and believes that the neighbor may have attempted to tamper with the lock.

* * *

An employee at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., told police a man had left the mission and then attempted to come back. He said he told the man he could not come back in. The man got upset and started yelling and causing "a scene." The employee said he was able to calm the man down. The man told police they had his stuff. Police asked the employee to retrieve it, and he did. Police gave the man his stuff and transported him to St. Matthews Emergency Shelter, 700 Pine St. Nothing further.

* * *

A man told police that while his truck was parked at 1700 Broad St. sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the window was broken and a pair of RayBan sunglasses was taken. Police observed the rear passenger window had been smashed and the front passenger window was damaged. The man valued the sunglasses at $300 and the damage to the truck at $500. No suspect information is known.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police a white male was causing a disorder after acting strange and being told to leave. Police located the man at E. 3rd Street and N. Holly Street, and identified him. Police transported the man back to the Speedway. The employee said he wanted the man formally trespassed. Police told the man of the employee's intentions. The man agreed not to come back to the premise.

* * *

A woman on Jersey Pike told police a Camaro would not let her over and swerved and "rammed" her car, causing her to hit a curb. Her vehicle, however, didn't show evidence of vehicle contact on the left side. There was white dust that police rubbed off, but no dent or scuff. It appears that in efforts to avoid the other vehicle the woman's vehicle ended with a flat tire.

* * *

A man on N. Howell Avenue told police that his Hyundai Santa Fe (TN tag) was broken into sometime between 3-6 a.m. He said the vehicle was locked prior to him going to bed. Police noticed that the steering column was damaged where a person attempted to pry it apart. The man had already been through his vehicle prior to police arrival. Police checked the outside of the vehicle, which was covered in wet dew and printing was not an option. Police checked the inside of the vehicle, but no prints were obtained. The man does have a RING camera, but nothing was caught.

* * *

An employee at the CVS, 5120 Hwy. 153, told police a white female with blonde hair in a pony tail was going back and forth inside and outside the business. Police found a woman matching the description parked by the front door and getting into her car. Police conducted a traffic stop. The woman said she was fine and had just misplaced her wallet, so had gone to her car looking for it. Police did not observe any signs of intoxication while speaking with her. She said she was fine and going home.