Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CANNON, KRISTOFER

1677 JED LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



CARTER, JOSHUA RAY

6208 BLYTHE FERRY RD HARRISON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, ZAFIYAH NAEKA

201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED



CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL

3055 YOUNG LANE VONORE, 372173604

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE

5828 PINE LAKE DR HARRISON, 373419515

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROSS, MATTHEW R

6601 GREEN BRIER RD BYRDSTOWN, 38549

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA

1524 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL

1903 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071048

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUFFY, LYNDA RUTH

3555 EMERSON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)



ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN

1710 S GREENWOOD AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT



ESPY, GAYNOR DEWAYNE

2314 CHAMBERLAMD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 374044518Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHALL, JAMES LEE7343 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JANOW, JAMES EDGAR11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAUREGUI, MADISON C8111 TURTLE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORJOLLEY, KRISTA L7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, TREVOR JAMES240 HAYS STREET FORT OGLETHROPE, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMPARTER, TYLER A414 RAY JOHNSON RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONLANE, CHARLOTTE ROSEHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEATH, JONATHAN JERMAINE613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYLOPEZ-SALES, BORIS ANTONIOGLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE802 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATTON, TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPOINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREDMAN, QUIANA R1677 JEB LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN1703 WAYNE AVN SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM1617 NORH OLLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTSCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FORREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPESMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE6848 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, HEATHER MARIE8620 MAHAN GAP RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639779Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSCHEDULE IV (XANAX)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, RYAN NICOLE4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPENCE, TONY MARTIZE30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTHOMPSON, HENRY JAMES8727 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLUNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNL. POSSESSION OF A WEAPONWADE, RICKY LOWELL211 BRYAN ST HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)WEBB, JOHN ERWIN3120 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063425Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, MAURICE BERNARD212 GLENWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOERNER, SARAH ANN8416 GYPSY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639127Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODALL, ANTWON LAMONT2918 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063903Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLICRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE109 SMITH ST Tellico Plains, 37385Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots: