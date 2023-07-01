Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CANNON, KRISTOFER 
1677 JED LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CARTER, JOSHUA RAY 
6208 BLYTHE FERRY RD HARRISON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, ZAFIYAH NAEKA 
201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY 
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL 
3055 YOUNG LANE VONORE, 372173604 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
5828 PINE LAKE DR HARRISON, 373419515 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC 
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, MATTHEW R 
6601 GREEN BRIER RD BYRDSTOWN, 38549 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA 
1524 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL 
1903 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071048 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT 
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUFFY, LYNDA RUTH 
3555 EMERSON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN 
1710 S GREENWOOD AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT

ESPY, GAYNOR DEWAYNE 
2314 CHAMBERLAMD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 374044518 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HALL, JAMES LEE 
7343 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JANOW, JAMES EDGAR 
11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAUREGUI, MADISON C 
8111 TURTLE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

JOLLEY, KRISTA L 
7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, TREVOR JAMES 
240 HAYS STREET FORT OGLETHROPE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMPARTER, TYLER A 
414 RAY JOHNSON RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEATH, JONATHAN JERMAINE 
613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LOPEZ-SALES, BORIS ANTONIO 
GLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO 
2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE 
802 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH 
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON 
2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REDMAN, QUIANA R 
1677 JEB LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA 
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN 
1703 WAYNE AVN SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM 
1617 NORH OLLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8823 FORREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE 
6848 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, HEATHER MARIE 
8620 MAHAN GAP RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639779 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, RYAN NICOLE 
4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPENCE, TONY MARTIZE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE 
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

THOMPSON, HENRY JAMES 
8727 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

WADE, RICKY LOWELL 
211 BRYAN ST HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

WEBB, JOHN ERWIN 
3120 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063425 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITE, MAURICE BERNARD 
212 GLENWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WOERNER, SARAH ANN 
8416 GYPSY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639127 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODALL, ANTWON LAMONT 
2918 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063903 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE 
109 SMITH ST Tellico Plains, 37385 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

