Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CANNON, KRISTOFER
1677 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
6208 BLYTHE FERRY RD HARRISON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, ZAFIYAH NAEKA
201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL
3055 YOUNG LANE VONORE, 372173604
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
5828 PINE LAKE DR HARRISON, 373419515
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, MATTHEW R
6601 GREEN BRIER RD BYRDSTOWN, 38549
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
1524 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
1903 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071048
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUFFY, LYNDA RUTH
3555 EMERSON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
1710 S GREENWOOD AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
ESPY, GAYNOR DEWAYNE
2314 CHAMBERLAMD AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 374044518
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HALL, JAMES LEE
7343 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JANOW, JAMES EDGAR
11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAUREGUI, MADISON C
8111 TURTLE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
JOLLEY, KRISTA L
7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, TREVOR JAMES
240 HAYS STREET FORT OGLETHROPE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMPARTER, TYLER A
414 RAY JOHNSON RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEATH, JONATHAN JERMAINE
613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LOPEZ-SALES, BORIS ANTONIO
GLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO
2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
802 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATTON, TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REDMAN, QUIANA R
1677 JEB LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
1703 WAYNE AVN SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
1617 NORH OLLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FORREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
6848 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
8620 MAHAN GAP RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639779
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPENCE, TONY MARTIZE
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THOMPSON, HENRY JAMES
8727 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
WADE, RICKY LOWELL
211 BRYAN ST HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
WEBB, JOHN ERWIN
3120 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063425
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, MAURICE BERNARD
212 GLENWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WOERNER, SARAH ANN
8416 GYPSY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639127
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODALL, ANTWON LAMONT
2918 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063903
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
109 SMITH ST Tellico Plains, 37385
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
Here are the mug shots:
|CANNON, KRISTOFER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|CARTER, ZAFIYAH NAEKA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/17/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROSS, MATTHEW R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUFFY, LYNDA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/21/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
|
|ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
|
|HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JANOW, JAMES EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JAUREGUI, MADISON C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|JOLLEY, KRISTA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEATH, JONATHAN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|LOPEZ-SALES, BORIS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REDMAN, QUIANA R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|THOMPSON, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNL. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|WADE, RICKY LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|WEBB, JOHN ERWIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/24/1954
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICEN
|
|WOERNER, SARAH ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODALL, ANTWON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|