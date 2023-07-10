Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, July 10, 2023
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.
There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.
Latest Headlines
Lookouts Lose 5-1 At Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2023
Walmart Theft Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Guests To Leave Her House; Woman Not Sure If Her Vehicle Is Stolen Or Repo’ed
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Walker County Arrest For July 3-9
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Breaking News
Walmart Theft Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/10/2023

Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a theft suspect from the Walmart after the passenger had been heard pleading with the driver to let them out of the car. The vehicle was pursued into ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/10/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Guests To Leave Her House; Woman Not Sure If Her Vehicle Is Stolen Or Repo’ed
  • 7/10/2023

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police a man and woman had been staying at her residence for approximately two weeks and she wanted them to leave. Because the man and other woman didn’t ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest For July 3-9
  • 7/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/10/2023
Police Blotter: Spilling Coffee In Rental Car Not Woman's Fault; Gun Found In Men's Fitting Room At Walmart
  • 7/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2023
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car On E. 11th Street
  • 7/8/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Don't Expect An Answer On Cocaine At White House - And Response (2)
  • 7/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
  • 7/8/2023
Lookouts Lose 5-1 At Trash Pandas
  • 7/10/2023
Chattanooga FC Wins Battle Of Unbeatens
  • 7/9/2023
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
  • 7/9/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Northern Colorado 1-1
  • 7/9/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Fireflies And Grandchildren
Life With Ferris: Fireflies And Grandchildren
  • 7/10/2023
Larry Taylor Gets The Call From President Biden
  • 7/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins, And Cleveland Indians
Jerry Summers: Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins, And Cleveland Indians
  • 7/10/2023
Patriot Grave Marking And Medallion Ceremony Is Saturday
  • 7/9/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 7/7/2023
Entertainment
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
  • 7/8/2023
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Don't Expect An Answer On Cocaine At White House - And Response (2)
  • 7/8/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 6.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/10/2023
Limbach Acquires ACME, Boosts Presence In Chattanooga
  • 7/6/2023
TVFCU Named Among Best Credit Unions In Tennessee By Forbes
  • 7/6/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Lee University's John Wykoff Composes Concert, Directs It In Normandy
  • 7/6/2023
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
  • 7/6/2023
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
  • 7/6/2023
Living Well
RMHC Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Promotion Of Tiffany Commons As Chief Operating Officer
  • 7/6/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invests Millions In Local Nonprofits
  • 7/6/2023
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
  • 7/6/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Who Died At Boone Lake Is Identified
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes Hindsight Is The Best Sight
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes Hindsight Is The Best Sight
  • 7/10/2023
Chris Sands Is Speaker July 16 At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist
  • 7/6/2023
Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday Topic Is Freedom
  • 7/5/2023
Obituaries
Nathan Miles Gannaway
Nathan Miles Gannaway
  • 7/10/2023
James "Joe" Zielinski
James "Joe" Zielinski
  • 7/9/2023
Fred A. Lilly
Fred A. Lilly
  • 7/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023