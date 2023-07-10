Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a theft suspect from the Walmart after the passenger had been heard pleading with the driver to let them out of the car. The vehicle was pursued into ... more
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
A woman on W. Main Street Court told police a man and woman had been staying at her residence for approximately two weeks and she wanted them to leave. Because the man and other woman didn’t ... more