Police Blotter: Woman Wants Guests To Leave Her House; Woman Not Sure If Her Vehicle Is Stolen Or Repo’ed

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police a man and woman had been staying at her residence for approximately two weeks and she wanted them to leave. Because the man and other woman didn’t have any proof of residency, they were instructed to leave. They had a large amount of personal items and agreed to return during day time hours on another date with police presence in order to retrieve the rest of their property.

* * *

Police responded to Walgreens at 110 N. Market St. where employees provided video footage of two black males shoplifting. They were approached by a Walgreens employee and asked if they were going to pay for the merchandise in their arms. They both proceeded to walk out the door laughing. Police are not familiar with the suspects. Attempts will be made to identify them.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a man messing around with the window of Fisher Trucking LLC at 2704 E. 28th St. The man said he was an employee and that he was prepping it to be replaced. The officer was able to make speak with the business owner who confirmed the man's employment.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer encountered two females at Woolfson Eye Institute at 7320 Shallowford Road. The women, who were not associated with each other, were on private property trespassing. The officer informed both women of the signs posted and they left the area without incident.

* * *

A stolen gun was recovered by an officer at a traffic stop that took place at 921 Dayton Mountain Highway. The officer that conducted the stop was with the Rhea County Sheriff’s office. The gun was placed into evidence.

* * *

An officer saw a Honda Accord on Jeffery Lane with an alarm going off. A woman exited the car and said it belonged to her. The officer ran the VIN and confirmed it was not stolen.

* * *

A woman in the driver seat of a green F150 parked in front of Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. was acting suspiciously. She told police she was just sitting in her vehicle and was not doing anything. She had a suspended driver’s license and was transported to her residence. Her truck was approved to stay at the Fast Stop and a park and lock sheet was completed. The woman said she would return later to get the vehicle with her boyfriend.

* * *

An employee at Mapco at 4600 Highway 58 told police some people stole numerous packs of cigarettes and left the store. An officer was able to view video footage of the incident. A black female wearing a pink shirt and black bottoms was at the counter playing the lottery. A black female wearing a purple shirt and white hat came inside the store and was standing at the counter near the cigarettes and began filling out an application. Shortly after, an older black male wearing a black shirt, jeans, and with a white beard, entered the store and passed the woman in the purple shirt a bag as she continued to fill out an application. As the cashier continued to help customers, the woman and man began grabbing cigarettes and putting them into their bags. The woman then handed the cashier the application and left with the man.

* * *

A woman on S. Lyerly Street called police because her vehicle was missing. She thought it might have been repossessed because she was well behind in her payments. She had seen a black tow truck driving around the area. Police checked with dispatch for the tow logs and no reports had been made with this vehicle being recovered. Police think the vehicle may have been stolen.