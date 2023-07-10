Lyndell Dunnigan, 27, Was Man Struck Crossing Highway 58

The pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 58 Saturday night has been identified as 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan.
Mr. Dunnigan was attempting to cross Highway 58 in a poorly lit area when he was struck in the northbound lanes.
He was initially listed in critical condition, but officials said he is expected to survive his injuries.
No charges have been filed in the incident.
Chattanooga Police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the 5900 block of Highway 58 on Saturday night.
Police responded to the scene at 9:41 p.m. and located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.