Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, FAUSTINO JOEL
1905 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE
2709 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374063408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
APPLEBERRY, TRAVION
5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE
008 HILL CREST RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155969
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAMPBELL, PERRY L
14 JANICE AVE PARIS, 61944
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
CARVER, JEFFREY PAUL
7213 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213033
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
CORBETT, MATTHEW C
185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
EMEKLI, IPEK
349 WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GABBIDON, AMARI ELIJAH
10047 FORREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373638301
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, DENNIS DAY
2511 WILDER ST. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH
412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ, JUAN
2200 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, PAUL ANTHONY
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS
456 ROSE CIRCLE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAZARIEGOS- GODINEZ, LEBIT E
1515 S GREENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN
273 SOUTH SEMINOLE MAIL ONLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, SHENIKA REENE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE, APT 56 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, BRIANA DESHAE
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434851
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
HOMELESS LIVES IN CAR NEAR BRAINERD WALGREENS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
PEREZ, MEKAHI A
14 B ESTATE PLESSEN ST. CROIX, 00816
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PEREZ, OBADEAS OCTAVIO VELAQUEZ
669 KINSER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 27421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG
5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406
TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT
2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS
3707 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
VALDEZ JIMENEZ, TIMOTEO BALDES
2022 E 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATTS, THOMAS BLAKE
9411 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
YOUNG, SARAH JANE
528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
