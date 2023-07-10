Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, FAUSTINO JOEL 
1905 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE 
2709 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374063408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION 
5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE 
008 HILL CREST RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN 
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155969 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CAMPBELL, PERRY L 
14 JANICE AVE PARIS, 61944 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

CARVER, JEFFREY PAUL 
7213 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213033 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

CORBETT, MATTHEW C 
185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

EMEKLI, IPEK 
349 WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GABBIDON, AMARI ELIJAH 
10047 FORREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373638301 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, DENNIS DAY 
2511 WILDER ST. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH 
412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERNANDEZ, JUAN 
2200 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENKINS, PAUL ANTHONY 
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
456 ROSE CIRCLE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAZARIEGOS- GODINEZ, LEBIT E 
1515 S GREENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN 
273 SOUTH SEMINOLE MAIL ONLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, SHENIKA REENE 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE, APT 56 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, BRIANA DESHAE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434851 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
HOMELESS LIVES IN CAR NEAR BRAINERD WALGREENS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

PEREZ, MEKAHI A 
14 B ESTATE PLESSEN ST. CROIX, 00816 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PEREZ, OBADEAS OCTAVIO VELAQUEZ 
669 KINSER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 27421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

PHELAN, LAURA MARIE 
5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON 
9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG 
5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406

TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT 
2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS 
3707 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

VALDEZ JIMENEZ, TIMOTEO BALDES 
2022 E 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F 
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATTS, THOMAS BLAKE 
9411 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE 
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

YOUNG, SARAH JANE 
528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

