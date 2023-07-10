Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, FAUSTINO JOEL

1905 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE

2709 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374063408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE

008 HILL CREST RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155969

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAMPBELL, PERRY L

14 JANICE AVE PARIS, 61944

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSCARVER, JEFFREY PAUL7213 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213033Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATIONCORBETT, MATTHEW C185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)EMEKLI, IPEK349 WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGABBIDON, AMARI ELIJAH10047 FORREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373638301Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTGRAY, JEFFERY REID1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAYES, DENNIS DAY2511 WILDER ST. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHERNANDEZ, JUAN2200 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENKINS, PAUL ANTHONY3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS456 ROSE CIRCLE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAZARIEGOS- GODINEZ, LEBIT E1515 S GREENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN273 SOUTH SEMINOLE MAIL ONLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, SHENIKA REENE1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE, APT 56 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMORRIS, BRIANA DESHAE1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434851Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00PENN, TIMOTHY LAMARHOMELESS LIVES IN CAR NEAR BRAINERD WALGREENS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)PEREZ, MEKAHI A14 B ESTATE PLESSEN ST. CROIX, 00816Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPEREZ, OBADEAS OCTAVIO VELAQUEZ669 KINSER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 27421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)PHELAN, LAURA MARIE5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS3707 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)VALDEZ JIMENEZ, TIMOTEO BALDES2022 E 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWATTS, THOMAS BLAKE9411 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)YOUNG, SARAH JANE528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

