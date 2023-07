Walker County Arrest For July 3-9

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 3-9:

OUSLEY LACEY NMN B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER HUNT WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE x2, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SIMS ZACHARIAH COLE W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOGUE JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 27 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA x2

JACKSON PHILLIP CURTIS W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

GREENE KECIA LEANNE W/F 53 FELONY OFFICER BREWER POSS. OF SCHEDULE I

RIDLEY HEATHER DEE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER MAROON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

PHILLIPS WILSON AARON W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER BLESCH POSS. OF COCAINE, DUI- MULTPILE SUBSTANCES

GOODGAME NICHOLAS HAMPTON W/M 17 MISD OFFICER MOSS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

STOKER ROBERT VINCENT W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV

CHOICE JALEEL QUINTEL B/M 18 FELONY OFFICER GALYON SODOMY x2, STATUTORY RAPE, CHILD MOLESTATION x2, AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION x2

KOUNSACKNARATH ANNIE CANDI B/F 38 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, DUI- DRUGS CHILD ENDANGERMENT, x2, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANENEWKIRK TERRY JEKARIO B/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, IMPROPER U-TURN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ADAMS JEMERE DESHAWN B/M 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN x2, OPEN CONTAINER

VELASQUIZ FREDY ORLANDO H/M 38 FELONY OFFICER RUSS AGGRAVATED BATTERY- FVA, CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

COFFELT TRACY LYNN W/F 54 -- OFFICER MATTHEWS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MONTGOMERY QUENTON MARON B/M 28 MISD OFFICER MOSS PROBATION VIOLATION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, P.U.I

LOPEZ BRAULIO REMIGIO H/M 27 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, SAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

COPE DANIEL WAYNE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER GILREATH SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

HOLDEN MYKA NMN B/M 23 MISD OFFICER RUSS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA

PANKEY NORMAN DWANE W/M 55 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING, NO TAIL LIGHTS, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

MOSIER RONNIE DEAN W/M 43 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDEDJENKINS LADARRELL DEWAYNE B/M 40 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE,DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER.

HALE CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER SPROUSE PROBATION VIOLATION

PRICE ONTARIO MARKIS B/M 18 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING.

BONE JOHN ANTHONY B/M 64 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

MARSHALL BRYANT RANDELL B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON AGGRIVATED STALKING

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER BROMME CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

DRENNON TERRY RYAN W/M 50 N/A DTF N/A

WILLIAMS ALLAN SCOTT W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSSESSION OF METH

BEST APRIL MICHELLE W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY NO INSUANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II

PAYNE JOSHUA ALEXANDER W/M 27 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON WARRANT-SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

CRIDER CHRISTOPHER DARRELL-EUGENE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGNBEARD BRCYE GARRISON W/M 22 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

VICENTE- GARCIA EMILCER FREDERICO H/M 27 MISD OFFICER MANNING DUI, NO LICENSE

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE ASSAULT

MCCOIN KIMBERLY SUSAN W/F 53 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE II

MILLSAPS MONICA LYNN W/F --- ------ OFFICER OLGES RETURNED FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 41 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION

SANZE MARCUS DANE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 FEL OFFICER HOUSER CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

MILLER TRAVIS JOE W/M 56 FEL DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

ROGERS JAMES ADAM W/M 44 FEL OFFICER COKER VIOLATION SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HARWOOD SHANNON KAYE W/F 45 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER MCNIHOLS CRIMINAL TRESSPASS ON PROPERTY

DANIEL LENNA BOBBETTE W/F 43 FEL OFFICER LEAMON BURGLURY 1ST DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION -MISD

ANDERSON JASON LAMAR W/M 39 FEL OFFICER COKER THEFT BY TAKING

WIGGINS ENOPHEON DEMARCUS B/M 41 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR

LONG LESLIE WAYNE W/M 41 MISD OFFICER LEAMON BATTERY FVA

POPE ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 19 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD OBSTRUCTION

FOWLER DEGAN CARROLL W/M 20 MISD OFFICER GREEN CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HIGGS ELRIDRICA ASIN B/F 27 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, OBSTRUCTION

BYNUM AUSTIN GARY W/M 30 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER HENRY P.U.I

ALLRED THOMAS BLAKE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER MANNING FTA

KINSEY DWAYNE ROBERT W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

JOHNSON DUSTIN RAY W/M 26 MISD GUTHRIE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

COKER NATHAN TROY W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF HYDROCODONE, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, TRAFFICKING DRUGS

SIMPSON HALEY MAE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

BELLOMY SHANE MICHAEL W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER COKER FTA (M), FTA (F)

CARLOS JESUS NMN H/M 43 MISD OFFICER LEAMON THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

KIKER JEREMY NICHOLAS W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS HINDERING 911 CALL, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

NABORS JESSICA TAYLOR W/F 27 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PERRY CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM W/M 26 MISD OFFICER WASIM PROBATION VIOLATION

DUBOIS HEATHER NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER HUNT NO SEAT BELT, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MCKENLEY JACOB SCOTT W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS OF SCHEDULE I, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A CRIME, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

SPEARS NATHANIEL COLE W/M 18 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG, SPEEDING

CARTER JOHN HARDY W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER SPROUSE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1st DEGREE

GOFF KYMBERLY DENEEN W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER VANDYKE POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH, DUI- COMBO, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

YORK ALEXANDRIA NICOLE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER SPROUSE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE

BOLES- BLAKEMORE CHRISTINA MECHELLE W/F 45 MISD OFFICER JACOBS FTA x2

COX JESSICA DAWN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER MATTESON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CANTY TIVON LAMEACH-CHRISTOPHER B/M 29 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WILLIAMS DEMITRI MONTEZ B/M 30 MISD OFFICER HAVEN REFUSED TO SIGN CITATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

BYNUM TAMMY INEZ W/F 57 MISD OFFICER HUNT DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TURNER TIFFANIE MICHELLE W/F 33 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO SEATBELT

BAKER BYRON AXLE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER ABU HADBA THEFT BY POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL

GRIBBLE KELLEY TIANE W/F 53 FELONY OFFICER ABU HADBA THEFT BY POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL